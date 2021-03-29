White paper: How to overcome your IT skills gap

By on 29 Mar 2021 in PROMOTED CONTENT, STEM, Latest News, Learning & development, Skills shortages
Shutterstock

The pandemic has created a fresh imperative for organisations to digitise and, in order to do this, their workforce must have strong digital skills and capabilities – which are currently in high demand and short supply.

Hiring people to fill technical roles can be time-consuming, expensive and difficult. This has presented businesses with a huge opportunity to focus on training and developing their own talent, which has become the fastest and most cost-effective way to fill the digital skills gap.

In this white paper from leading tech skills organisation QA, you will learn:

  • The four qualities your training programme needs to deliver immediate strategic impact
  • The three most important disciplines for digital transformation
  • The situations in which employees may require a self-directed course or a group learning experience in order to get the most out of their programme
  • Why becoming a more agile and efficient organisation will help your business emerge from the pandemic successfully.
  • By downloading this report you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and to QA contacting you in relation to this report and its content. You also confirm that you have read our privacy policy and our cookie policy.
  • Personnel Today Group may also contact you in the future about new products, events and services unless you object to receiving such messages by ticking the box below. Personnel Today will not pass your details onto any other third parties.
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Related posts:

Building the case for tech training and investment

PROMOTED | The pandemic has presented organisations with an opportunity to transform the way they work and what they have to offer, with many reinventing business models, ramping up...

One in four firms face shortage in basic digital skills

A report has identified a significant gap in digital skills capabilities and employers' demand for them,

‘Give regions more say over skills and employment’

City & Guilds has urged the government to devolve skills and training to the UK's regions.