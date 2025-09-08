Why do whistleblowing hotlines still matter?

As workplace reviews repeatedly show the necessity of whistleblowing support for employees who experience bullying, harassment and other issues, does the telephone hotline still have a place? Joanna Lewis argues that it is more important than ever.

In an age of digital transformation, it’s easy to assume that whistleblowing hotlines are becoming obsolete. With the rise of online forms, AI-driven tools, and social media, some believe the traditional hotline is losing relevance.

But let’s be clear: hotlines are not just nice to have – they’re essential. Especially when it comes to safeguarding workplace culture and emotional safety.

Online reporting is undeniably on the rise. Safecall’s most recent Benchmark Report shows that in 2019, one-third of reports came through its online portal. By 2024, that figure had more than doubled to seven in ten. Meanwhile, telephone reports declined from 56% to 29%.

This shift reflects broader trends; increased tech adoption across generations, and a preference among younger employees, in particular, for digital engagement.

But these numbers tell only part of the story. Despite the fact that hotline use has slowed and the use of tech is on the rise, nearly a third of reports are still made by phone. So this begs the question – why?

Human connection

Put simply, hotlines offer something technology cannot: human connection. They allow individuals to speak confidentially with a trained specialist – someone who listens, understands, and guides them through a difficult moment. For over half of employees (53%), anonymity remains a concern. And for 38%, fear of retaliation is still a barrier to speaking up.

Hotlines help bridge that gap. Unlike online forms or AI systems, they provide a safe space to talk through concerns in real time, with empathy and expertise.

This is especially important when employees feel internal channels may compromise their anonymity – no amount of reassurance can replace the trust built through a conversation with a neutral, specially-trained third party.

Technology has undoubtedly improved accessibility and efficiency in reporting. But it cannot replicate the nuance of a conversation – the pauses, the hesitations, the emotion behind the words. AI can process data, but it cannot offer empathy.

Online forms can collect facts, but they cannot ask the right follow-up question at the right moment. For sensitive issues, especially those involving interpersonal conflict or ethical dilemmas, human interaction remains irreplaceable.

Workplace culture

Whistleblowing isn’t just a compliance mechanism – it’s a cultural indicator. When employees feel safe to speak up, it reflects a workplace built on trust, transparency, and psychological safety.

HR leaders know that culture isn’t defined by values on a wall, but by the everyday behaviours people feel empowered to challenge or uphold. Hotlines play a critical role in enabling that empowerment.

Consider an employee who’s witnessed bullying by a senior manager. They’re unsure whether what they saw qualifies as misconduct, and they’re afraid of being identified. An online form might feel too final – too rigid.

But speaking to a trained hotline operator allows them to explore the situation, ask questions, and understand their options. That conversation can be the difference between silence and action.

Speaking up can be an incredibly challenging thing to do, which is why the medium in which it is done plays such a pivotal role in securing the best outcome.

We must also consider accessibility. Employees work in diverse environments – offices, homes, sites – and not everyone finds written communication easy. For many, a phone call is the most viable and inclusive option.

From a business perspective, hotlines are not just a moral imperative – they’re a strategic asset. They help organisations detect issues early, reduce legal and reputational risk, and demonstrate a commitment to ethical behaviour.

In a competitive talent market, employees are increasingly choosing employers who take integrity seriously. A well-run hotline sends a clear message: we listen, we care, and we act.

Choice and security

It’s also important to recognise that hotlines aren’t about bypassing internal processes – they’re about offering choice and security.

Some employees will feel comfortable reporting concerns directly to their manager or HR team. Others may prefer to speak to someone independent, outside of the organisation.

A hotline provides that option, helping individuals feel safe and supported, while complementing internal reporting channels. It’s not about replacing what’s already in place – it’s about strengthening it.

Delivering a hotline service enables organisations to protect their reputation and implement real, meaningful cultural change. Employees need to be fully supported when they have the courage to make an important call, and should feel comfortable doing so.

Speaking up can be an incredibly challenging thing to do, which is why the medium in which it is done plays such a pivotal role in securing the best outcome.

As we look ahead, the future of whistleblowing will be hybrid – combining the reach of technology with the depth of human connection. HR professionals must ensure that their reporting channels reflect this balance.

Hotlines may no longer be the only option, but they remain one of the most powerful. When someone picks up the phone to report wrongdoing, they’re not just making a call – they’re placing their trust in you. Let’s make sure we’re ready to answer.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Organisational Development opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more Organisational development jobs