‘Window of opportunity’ to avert resident doctor strikes

The British Medical Association has said that there is a small ‘window of opportunity’ to avert strikes by resident doctors after ‘productive’ talks with health secretary.

Resident – formerly junior – doctors in England are scheduled to walk out for five days from 7:00am on Friday 25 July in their dispute about pay restoration.

In talks with Wes Streeting lasting more than an hour yesterday, the BMA said pay and non-pay issues were discussed in what is a very narrow window of opportunity for the government to bring an offer to the table that can be put to its resident doctors committee.

Committee co-chairs Melissa Ryan and Ross Nieuwoudt said: “Today we had a constructive meeting with the health secretary. While we did not see a lot of detail, we do believe there now is a window of opportunity – albeit small – in which the government can put forward a proposal strong enough for the strikes to be prevented. That at least is good news; no doctor wants to strike and talking now is essential to making sure they don’t have to.”

“However, we made it very clear to Mr Streeting that the proposed strikes are little more than a week away and within that time he has to give us a proposal that is credible and will meet the needs of resident doctors in England who have seen their pay erode by more than a fifth in the last two decades.”

Streeting said: “We had a constructive conversation with the BMA today and we’ll be having further conversations in the coming days to try to avoid strike action.”

Ryan and Nieuwoudt said they were open to a number of solutions that address the cost of living of resident doctors, who have a strike mandate until January.

Streeting has said the government cannot move on this year’s 5.4% salary increase, the largest pay award in the public sector, which came after last year’s 22.3% increase was accepted last September. The BMA is seeking a 29% pay rise.

The Department for Health and Social Care is understood to be considering a loan “forgiveness” scheme, according to The Guardian. This could include freezing interest on debt accrued by trainee doctors while at medical school, and cutting debt for every year a resident doctor works in the NHS.

Other potential proposals include improving resident doctors’ annual leave entitlement.

Ryan and Nieuwoudt said: “We believe that pay remains the simplest and most effective way towards improving their working lives. However, we are keen to explore additional measures the government could agree to help restore the value and wellbeing of resident doctors.

“We remain willing to meet with Mr Streeting as many times as we can in the coming days to find an acceptable solution that delivers for doctors, patients, and the NHS.”

