Women’s health: hairdressers, physical therapists and surgeons at risk of MSDs

More than three-quarters (76%) of female hairdressers report musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs), according to a study into women’s health commissioned by the Industrial Injuries Advisory Council (IIAC).

The research, carried out for the IIAC by the Institute of Occupational Medicine in Edinburgh, also found musculoskeletal problems reported by 73% of physical therapists, and in more than 70% of female surgeons and physicians practising interventional radiological procedures.

The research sought to examine women’s ill health and the potential for specific workplace exposures, in particular industries or occupations associated with non-malignant occupational diseases that occurred only in women, or where women were at greater risk than men.

The review studied 306 previously published review articles and covered 15 occupational groups and five main health outcomes. Urinary incontinence problems, it also found, were reported in up to 76% of female athletes.

In conditions specific to females, reproductive issues featured “significantly” and were, said the IIAC, “potentially associated with a range of physical and chemical exposures”.

The research also identified high prevalences of violence and sexual harassment amongst healthcare staff as well as “relatively high” suicide rates among medical and veterinary staff, with some evidence that females are more affected than males.

“In some cases, the problems encountered by women appeared to be due to workplace equipment that was designed principally for men. These matters should be addressed by employers on account of the increasing participation of women in the workplace,” the IIAC argued.

“Obesity and related conditions such as diabetes were associated with sedentary or office work. This is noted as a potential major public health concern,” it added.

Overall, the report concluded, the findings highlighted “the opportunity to improve health in a number of workplaces for both men and women, particularly in relation to musculoskeletal disease, mental ill health and obesity”.

