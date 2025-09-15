Staff prioritise work-life balance and boundaries – research

Almost half of employees say that work-life balance is their most important priority, according to a poll by Reward Gateway | Edenred.

The rewards specialist found that 58% of UK employees have put their wellbeing first over the past six months, up from 40% in the last year.

More than a third (35%) said they used up all of their annual leave, and 54% prioritised getting enough sleep. Fifty-five per cent said they exercised regularly.

Wider societal trends, such as giving up or reducing alcohol consumption, also showed up across the survey, with 29% lessening or stopping drinking.

Reward Gateway | Edenred revealed that one in eight had reduced or changed their working pattern, either by going part-time or adjusting working hours.

This reflected a broader push to set boundaries, such as taking a full lunch break or finishing work on time, which were cited by a high proportion of respondents.

Other workers pursue creative outlets as a way to reduce stress. The company found that 16% of employees had taken up a new hobby, 12% had started attending therapy, and a further 12% took part in regular wellbeing sessions, workshops and classes.

Chris Britton, people experience director, said that employees were taking a decision to slow down in the face of an increasingly fast-paced world.

“Whether that’s by re-energising with some deserved alone time, or getting in a full eight hours of sleep, it’s important that our British workforce is doing what they need to feel well-rested, happy and, most importantly, in the best condition to go through their day productively,” he said.

“Wellbeing should be at the forefront of business agendas, and the government should support this move if we want to see the country, and its people, thrive.”

Employers could support their staff to take more control of their wellbeing through consistent and visible communication, workplace tools and benefits.

He added: “Not only does it demonstrate support from a position of leadership, but it also removes the stigma around health, and ill-health.

“Everyone deserves to feel supported in their wellness journey, and it’s time for businesses to harness the potential to make a positive change in their employees’ lives.”

Reward Gateway|Edenred’s research echoes growing calls for employers to take a more proactive role in workforce wellbeing.

Earlier this month, the CIPD and Simplyhealth’s latest absence statistics showed the average UK employee took almost two full working weeks off sick last year.

