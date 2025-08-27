Work smart – stay well: Avoid unnecessary pain with centred ergonomics

If you often notice stiffness in your shoulders or neck during the workday, it’s not just “part of the job” – it’s your body sending a warning. These subtle signals often mark the beginning of Repetitive Strain Injury (RSI), a condition that can develop into chronic pain if left unaddressed.

At Mousetrapper, we believe that no one should suffer due to poor ergonomics. The solution is often simpler than you think: it starts with listening to your body – and adjusting your tools. Small changes – big effects.

Move more, sit less

Working in a static position for too long is one of the leading causes of discomfort at the desk. In Sweden alone, more than half of screen workers report experiencing pain in the arm, shoulder or neck. We’ve conducted a few studies over the years, and the results are chocking. You can read the latest study here.

The best way to avoid this is by adding movement to your day. Alternate between sitting and standing, stretch regularly, and consider using a standing mat like ours, Active, for support when you’re on your feet.

It’s easy to work ergonomically. Just work in The Zone!

One of the biggest ergonomic mistakes? Reaching too far for the mouse. When your hands are positioned outside your shoulder width, you increase the risk of tension and pain in your arm. Instead, aim to work in “The Zone” – with your hands aligned and centred in front of your body.

All of our ergonomic mice are designed to support a centred work position, so your arms stay close and relaxed. After just a few weeks of working centred, many users report noticeable relief from RSI symptoms.

Do you work in The Zone? Take a test!

If you want to know how your work situation is like, try our tool to determine whether you are working inside or outside The Zone. It’s an easy test you do on our website, and it gives a good idea of what you can do to improve your workspace. If you find it useful, encourage your colleagues to try it – they might thank you!

Get your position right – From head to toe

Ergonomics starts with awareness. Follow these basic tips for a good and ergonomic posture:

Screen should be at eye level – use a laptop stand if you lack a separate screen

Elbows should bend at approximately 90°, with forearms level to the desk

Keep your back nice and straight

Feet should rest flat on the floor or on a footrest for maximum support

Alternate your position throughout the day to keep muscles engaged – switch often between sitting and standing

More than a mouse – Discover our range of keyboards

While Mousetrapper is known for innovative ergonomic mice, we also offer a full range of high-quality keyboards – all made from recycled plastic! True ergonomics requires harmony between all tools at the workstation, with our mice and keyboards you get a great ergonomic solution.

We have a keyboard for your needs. Whether you need a handy one to take on the go or an full-sized complete with functions. Our four keyboards all come with different key features:

Type – When you need never-ending battery life. A full-sized keyboard powered by solar panels.

– When you need never-ending battery life. A full-sized keyboard powered by solar panels. Type Midi – When you need all the keys in less space. A full-size keyboard but in a compact format.

– When you need all the keys in less space. A full-size keyboard but in a compact format. Type Mini – When you need less weight, more mobility. A small, compact keyboard perfect to bring along.

– When you need less weight, more mobility. A small, compact keyboard perfect to bring along. NumPad – When you need more numbers in reach. A wireless numeric keypad that’s perfect if you work with numbers.

No matter how you work, there’s a Mousetrapper solution designed to fit your needs – keeping your setup ergonomic, flexible, and pain-free.

Always with the environment in mind

Sustainability and the environmental focus are more than words to Mousetrapper. We constantly search new ways to reduce our environmental footprint. Our products are designed to last and minimize environmental impact. They are not throwaway products, and we strive to use recycled materials as much as possible. The products are easy to clean, and spare parts are always available for ongoing service and maintenance – all key to prolonging their longevity. And once they finally reach the end of their service life, they are designed to be easily recycled to the maximum extent possible. If you are interested in learning more about Mousetrapper’s environmental commitment, we recommend our blog.

Try Mousetrapper for free

Curious about whether a centred mouse could improve your working life? Try one for free and feel the difference for yourself. Over 80% of those who try a Mousetrapper continue using it because it simply works.

Try it free at mousetrapper.co.uk

Mousetrapper & Posturite

Mousetrapper is a Swedish company that since 1994 designs, develops, and manufactures a wide range of ergonomic products such as ergonomic mice, keyboards, stands, and accessories. We are all different; hence, we offer solutions that are developed to give every office worker a better work experience.

Posturite is Mousetrapper’s partner in the UK market – a leader in ergonomics, health, and wellbeing. They are a leader in DSE Assessments and supply ergonomic products that will suit your needs. Together, we do our best to fight unnecessary pain caused by working on a computer.