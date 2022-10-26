Personal safety fears: the missing link in your wellbeing strategy? (webinar)

Thursday 10 November 2022, 2:00pm GMT

As many as 6.8 million workers are concerned about their personal safety every week.

This doesn’t just apply to lone and vulnerable workers but extends to every part of life, including everyday commuting where 60% of people feel unsafe travelling in unsociable hours.

With these increases in personal safety fears, how is it impacting employee wellbeing and retention and what could employers do to build this into their strategy?

Two recent national surveys have shown that this is a trend that reaches all sectors and is not being given enough focus by employers, who often are either unaware or don’t know how to respond.

This Personnel Today webinar, in association with personal safety technology experts Peoplesafe, looks into these research findings and explores case studies on how employees are affected, and how some organisations are providing support.

It will also cover brand-new research from the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, which will be launching its report as part of National Personal Safety Day.

Personnel Today editor Rob Moss is joined by Naz Dossa, CEO of Peoplesafe, Anil Champaneri, HR consultant at Alcumus, and Saskia Garner, head of policy at the Suzy Lamplugh Trust.

Register now to join our personal safety webinar and learn:

How personal safety concerns employees across all industries About the gap between employer and employees’ perceptions of personal safety How wellbeing, job satisfaction and retention can all be negatively impacted About the benefits that organisations are experiencing by providing solutions for their staff How to review the perceptions of personal safety of your employees outside of the workplace What you can do to build new procedures into your wellbeing strategy.



This 60-minute webinar features the findings of these two national surveys and the opportunity for attendees to pose questions to our panel.

About our speakers

Saskia Garner is head of policy and campaigns at the Suzy Lamplugh Trust. Her work covers research and policy advocacy across a range of personal safety issues including lone working, stalking, harassment, online harms and bystander intervention. She organises National Personal Safety Day and oversees campaigns including Stay Safe At Work with the development of Suzy’s Charter for Workplace Safety. Saskia has represented Suzy Lamplugh Trust on the Ministerial Task and Finish Groups for Retail Crime and Taxi and Private Hire Vehicle Licensing. Saskia also leads on stalking policy work including advocacy on systemic change, coordinating the National Stalking Consortium and National Stalking Awareness Week.

Anil Champaneri is a senior HR consultant at Alcumus, a company which helps organisations manage and avoid risks that endanger their people. Anil originally qualified as a commercial property solicitor before moving into employment law and HR consultancy at Alcumus. It provides an integrated approach to managing health, safety and ESG across a range of industries. Anil’s significant legal experience and knowledge of employee claims ensures that he has a high level of insight and expertise in employment matters across a wide spectrum.

Naz Dossa is CEO at Peoplesafe. He started in banking and spent most of his career in telecoms and IT sectors. Naz is also chair of the Lone Worker Section Committee at the British Security Industry Association, helping to drive innovation across the industry and a leading advocate of personal safety.

