Employers must offer more flexibility to working carers, research shows

Almost half (44%) of unpaid carers who work have found their mental and physical health has got worse since taking on caring responsibilities.

According to Carers UK, a third of current and former carers in employment have postponed or cancelled their own appointments, tests, scans or treatments due to the demands of juggling work and caring responsibilities.

The charity polled 2,000 people to mark Carer’s Week 2025 (9-15 June) discovering that 25% have reduced their working hours to care for someone.

Carers were less likely to face deteriorating mental and physical health (37%) if they were not also working, it found.

Four in 10 carers said they needed more flexibility at work so they could manage the conflicting demands of care and work, and 600 people a day give up work to care, according to previous research by the charity.

Those who failed to make their own appointments were unable to take time off from paid employment, or could not find an appointment at a time to fit around work and caring.

Helen Walker, chief executive of Carers UK, said the right to five days of unpaid leave introduced by the Carer’s Leave Act in April last year was “just the start”.

She said: “An understanding line manager, flexible working and paid carer’s leave can all make a difference – helping employees to look after their own health and wellbeing, as well as the person they care for.

“When businesses invest fully in carer-friendly workplaces this brings benefits for employees and employers alike, resulting in the retention of valued staff and taking us one step closer to equality for carers in the workplace.”

Ariam Enraght-Moony, chief people officer at TSB, said the bank was proud to offer 70 hours of paid carer’s leave each year.

“Our support isn’t just about attracting talent; it’s about retaining skilled colleagues and making sure no one has to sacrifice their career to care,” she said.

“I urge businesses to consider what more they can do to support colleagues who are carers too.”

In separate research, savings and retirement company Phoenix Group revealed that two in five working carers would not have a job unless their employer was flexible.

More than half (55%) said they would start job hunting if their employer removed its working from home policy, compared to 47% of the wider working population who would do the same.

Claire Hawkins, director of corporate affairs and brand at Phoenix Group and executive sponsor of its Carers Network, said: “Too many carers are put in the unenviable position of having to choose between staying in work or caring for a loved one.

“That’s why it’s so important for businesses, who can benefit hugely from carers’ skills and experience, to recognise the need to enable them to work flexibly.

“Better access to flexible work, and the provision of paid carer’s leave, is crucial in enabling carers to remain in work for as long as they want to, so they can earn and save enough for their future.”

Meanwhile, the Unite union has called for employers to adopt “carers’ passports” that document what employees need in terms of flexibility for caring responsibilities. These would be portable between roles, employers and managers, it suggests.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Although most of us care for someone at some point in our lives, it is also something that we are not prepared for and can come as a shock. It can be difficult to talk about some of these issues which may not have been raised in the workplace before.”

Unite national officer for women Alison Spencer-Scragg added: “The aim is to minimise the need to re-negotiate these flexibilities every time an employee moves post, moves between roles and departments, or is assigned a new manager.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HR business partner opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more HR business partner jobs