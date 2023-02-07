World of Learning Summit opens its doors in London Olympia this February!

L&D and HR professionals from across the UK will be gathering at London Olympia for the inaugural World of Learning Summit taking place on 28 February.

Visitors to the event can meet with over 50 learning suppliers, and access 30 free seminars, roundtables, networking zones and feature areas. This free-to-attend event will showcase L&D innovations, provide practical advice and inspiration, and unmissable networking opportunities.

The free seminar programme covers a comprehensive range of topics including:

Maximising learning impact with micro-learning: A gen-z and millennial perspective

The art of beautiful yet invisible design

How to build a business case for L&D in an economic downturn

Retain talent and strengthen your business with an effective skilling program

How to conquer the “I hate e-learning” stigma

To access the full programme and to book free event tickets visit the website – www.learnevents.com

Features at the Summit include:

New for this year, the Empowering Learning Leaders Zone sponsored by CLO100 is a drop-in zone for professionals to access advice and guidance about their own learning journey and career path. Network with your peers and access advice on how to create time for your own development, network and collaborate with L&D professionals outside of your organisation, identify qualifications to aid progression, and understand your personal success drivers.

Visitors can also learn how to maintain mental well-being and high performance at the Mental Wellbeing Zone, facilitated by [email protected] Participate in workshop sessions throughout the day on “Learn to be happy? Is that possible?” and “Healthy minds achieve more”.

A popular feature of the event, the Learning Design Live sessions will be of interest to anyone involved in learning tech design. Topics covered include; “Curation strategies to take on content chaos” with Toby Harris, Chief Customer Officer, Filtered and “How Schemas and mental models are key in teaching people new things” with John Curran, Director, Designed Learning.

Visitors to the event can also discover how immersive technologies, such as VR, can be incorporated into training programmes at the Immersive Learning Suite. Facilitated by Make Real; an award-winning studio creating immersive learning products and solutions for L&D, training, simulations, change and serious fun. They will be showcasing the very best examples of VR for skills and performance development. Experience the latest technologies that deliver unparalleled immersive learning experiences, providing a powerful sense of presence, heightened emotions and create lasting impressions.

The Exhibition runs alongside the World of Learning Conference which offers inspiration from the industry’s leading thinkers and practitioners in a packed programme of presentations, case studies, roundtables and panel discussions. Chaired by Robin Hoyle the programme features case studies from Marks & Spencer, CBRE, Shelter, Northumbrian Water Group and Fujitsu.

For free registration to the event or more information about the World of Learning Conference visit LearnEvents.com or call 020 8394 5212.

Terms and conditions apply. Visit LearnEvents.com for full details.