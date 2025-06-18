Latest NewsIrelandUnfair dismissal

Date set for X appeal against unfair dismissal ruling

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher X owner Elon Musk told employees they had to be 'extremely hardcore' if they wanted to stay in their jobs
Algi Febri Sugita / Shutterstock.com
X owner Elon Musk told employees they had to be 'extremely hardcore' if they wanted to stay in their jobs
Algi Febri Sugita / Shutterstock.com

The Labour Court in Ireland has set a date for an appeal in a high-profile case between a former Twitter (now X) executive and the social media platform.

In August 2024, Gary Rooney won more than EU550,000 in compensation for unfair dismissal – a record high awarded by the Irish Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) in such a case.

He was working in a procurement role at X in October 2022 when billionaire Elon Musk took over the company and famously sent staff an email telling them they needed to be “extremely hardcore”, and that those who were not prepared to work “long hours at high intensity” would be kept on.

Musk asked staff to click “yes” in response to the ‘Fork in the Road’ email, and those who did not do so were told they would be given three months’ severance pay and effectively dismissed.

X controversy

Musk demands US government workers ‘list accomplishments’ 

Thrash metal drummer snares Elon Musk 

Rooney did not click on the “yes”, and the tribunal ruled that this did not constitute an act of resignation, nor was it a breach of contract.

X is now appealing the unfair dismissal decision, and this has been listed for a hearing in the Labour Court in Dublin from 29 July for three days.

Rooney’s solicitor, Barry Kenny of Kenny Sullivan Solicitors, said: “My client is anxious to put all this behind him.

“The WRC determined that X’s treatment of him as a long-standing and loyal employee amounted to an unfair dismissal. Mr Rooney is anxious that the Labour Court will affirm this decision.

“Mr Rooney is also hopeful that the claim under the Payment of Wages Act and his loss of income arising due to the fact that he was unfairly dismissed is also affirmed.”

Kenny added that the WRC could increase or reduce the sum of compensation as this is a “de novo” hearing. This means the case will be heard from the beginning, as if it were the first time.

“X have advised that they intend to call at least three witnesses. Some or all of them may be giving evidence remotely from the USA. Mr Rooney is the only witness in his own case,” he said.

Musk attracted huge scrutiny when he took over the platform in 2022, with his decision to slash thousands of staff described as chaotic, and employees told via social media that offices would be closed and they would be locked out of systems.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Employee relations opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more Employee Relations jobs

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

You may also like

WFH employee who falsified timesheets loses unfair dismissal...

Sleeping security officer wins £20k for unfair dismissal

Facilities firms share ‘deep concerns’ on workers’ rights

Unfairly dismissed TUC workers awarded £100k

Sighing in frustration at colleague was discriminatory, judge...

Fire and rehire: the relocation question

Black security manager awarded £360k after decade of...

Union rep teacher awarded £370k for unfair dismissal

Tribunal finds need for degree in redundancy selection...

NHS worker awarded £29k after Darth Vader comparison