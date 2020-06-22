Your guide to creating a successful flexible working environment

Flexible working is on the rise. Even before the coronavirus lockdown forced it to become commonplace, employers were steadily introducing adaptable approaches for their staff and prospective recruits.

Often regarded as an option for new parents or carers, a more adaptable approach to office hours is increasingly being seen as a way to create a happier world of work for employees and employers alike. Schemes are being made more readily available by employers than ever – although research showed that 47% of employees are still not being offered flexibility.

The way we work needs to change. The origins of the nine-to-five can be traced back to the American labour unions in the 19th century and became the norm for our workplaces after being adopted by the Ford Motor Company in the 1920s.

This outdated idea no longer serves our modern lives and its continued adoption is leading to the false compartmentalisation of our work and personal lives, the combination of which has caused negative impacts on our individual and collective wellbeing.

The Guardian teamed up with The New Work network to bring you a guide to implementing a more flexible scheme. We’ll look at the importance of a flexible schedule, how to promote it and the benefits for you and your employees.

