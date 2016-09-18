The Personnel Today Awards 2016

Congratulations to all our winners and runners-up!
SABMiller Europe gained the top trophy in last night’s Personnel Today Awards for an ambitious learning and development initiative that...
View a selection of Personnel Today Awards 2016 photos including snaps of guests arriving, winners’ official photos and late-night dancing…...
Sharon Bridgland-Gough of Cardtronics has received the coveted HR Director of the Year for 2016 at the Personnel Today Awards....
HR Team of the Year? We look at the talented teams shortlisted for the HR Team of the Year Award,...
Change management is a key ability for any HR function. We look at how Savills won the 2016 Personnel Today...
Virgin Money has won the 2016 Personnel Today Award for Talent Management, sponsored by a&dc. Here we look at all...
Now in its third year, the HR Supplier Partnership Award celebrates collaboration between HR teams and their suppliers. Suppliers can...
The Personnel Today Awards’ Youth Employment Initiative category recognises organisations going the extra mile to engage and develop 16 to...
SABMiller crafted a winning combination of L&D to emerge victorious in the Excellence in Learning and Development category at the...
Welsh Water returned victorious from London’s Park Lane this week after winning the Graduate Scheme of the Year at the...
The Consultancy of the Year award celebrates the important contribution made by external experts to the success of HR in...
Transport for London has won the 2016 Personnel Today Award for Excellence through Technology, sponsored by Broadbean, for implementing an...
The 2016 HR Rising Star is Anna Haines of CBRE Global Workspace Solutions. The Personnel Today Award, sponsored by professional...
Laura Guttfield of ITN was crowned HR Business Partner of the Year 2016 at a glittering awards ceremony on London’s...
Orbis, the joint venture between East Sussex County Council and neighbouring Surrey County Council, received the hotly contested 2016 Award...
Thales has been rewarded for its resourcing creativity winning the 2016 Personnel Today Award for Innovation in Recruitment, sponsored by...
The HR Impact Award, sponsored by Vana HR Resourcing, recognises an HR team that has added value through an innovative,...
Next Stage, a small social care provider in north-west England, beat off stiff competition to win the 2016 Personnel Today...
The company behind the licensing of the Virgin brand was recognised this week for its efforts to put employee wellbeing...
Intercontinental Hotels Group checked out of the Personnel Today Awards 2016 this week with the Award for Employer Branding. Here,...
Thurrock Council – a unitary authority in Essex – beat, among others, Essex County Council this week to win the...
Law firms are not famed for being diverse workplaces, but the 2016 Personnel Today Award for Diversity and Inclusion, sponsored...
RHP Group won the 2016 Personnel Today Award for Employee Engagement, sponsored by Great Place to Work, at a glittering...
The shortlist has now been announced for this year’s HR Supplier Partnership Award, the category that recognises the achievements of...
Personnel Today has announced the shortlist for its 2016 Awards, following much deliberation from our team of expert judges.
