The Personnel Today Awards 2016

Congratulations to all our winners and runners-up!

Visit Facebook to view and share photos and videos from the night.

Save the date: The Personnel Today Awards 2017 take place on Tuesday 21 November 2017.

We open for entries in March 2017. Register your interest here

SABMiller celebrate winning the 2016 Award for Excellence in Learning and Development.

Personnel Today Awards 2016: SABMiller takes home the top prize

SABMiller Europe gained the top trophy in last night’s Personnel Today Awards for an ambitious learning and development initiative that...

romesh_stage

Personnel Today Awards 2016: the photos

View a selection of Personnel Today Awards 2016 photos including snaps of guests arriving, winners’ official photos and late-night dancing…...

Sharon Bridgland-Gough receives the HRD of the Year trophy from Ian Burke, sales director at Totaljobs

HR Director of the Year 2016: Sharon Bridgland-Gough, Cardtronics

Sharon Bridgland-Gough of Cardtronics has received the coveted HR Director of the Year for 2016 at the Personnel Today Awards....

The HR Team of the Year 2016: Odeon and UCI Cinemas

HR Team of the Year 2016: Odeon & UCI Cinemas is just the ticket

HR Team of the Year? We look at the talented teams shortlisted for the HR Team of the Year Award,...

Savills excelled in its change management programme to take top prize

Savills secure 2016 Personnel Today Award for Managing Change

Change management is a key ability for any HR function. We look at how Savills won the 2016 Personnel Today...

Virgin Money continues its long run of success at the PT Awards

Personnel Today Awards 2016: Virgin Money takes Award for Talent Management

Virgin Money has won the 2016 Personnel Today Award for Talent Management, sponsored by a&dc. Here we look at all...

Coaching Impact collect the 2016 HR Supplier Partnership Award

Coaching Impact fends off opponents to win 2016 HR Supplier Partnership Award

Now in its third year, the HR Supplier Partnership Award celebrates collaboration between HR teams and their suppliers. Suppliers can...

Barclays' youth initiatives had an positive impact on local communities, impressing the judges

Barclays’ Youth Employment Initiative recognised at Personnel Today Awards 2016

The Personnel Today Awards’ Youth Employment Initiative category recognises organisations going the extra mile to engage and develop 16 to...

SABMiller collect the 2016 Personnel Today Overall Winner trophy

Personnel Today Awards 2016: SABMiller’s ‘world-class’ L&D prevails

SABMiller crafted a winning combination of L&D to emerge victorious in the Excellence in Learning and Development category at the...

Welsh Water receives its trophy for running the Graduate Scheme of the Year

Welsh Water cleans up with Graduate Scheme of the Year 2016

Welsh Water returned victorious from London’s Park Lane this week after winning the Graduate Scheme of the Year at the...

Talking Talent receive their Consultancy of the Year trophy from Rob Moss

Talking Talent crowned Consultancy of the Year 2016

The Consultancy of the Year award celebrates the important contribution made by external experts to the success of HR in...

Transport for London collect their award foe Excellence in HR through Technology

Personnel Today Awards 2016: TfL scoops Technology prize for online learning

Transport for London has won the 2016 Personnel Today Award for Excellence through Technology, sponsored by Broadbean, for implementing an...

CBRE's Anna Haines collects her 2016 Rising Star trophy from Harvey Nash director Lisa Wormald.

CBRE’s Anna Haines is HR Rising Star 2016

The 2016 HR Rising Star is Anna Haines of CBRE Global Workspace Solutions. The Personnel Today Award, sponsored by professional...

ITN's Laura Guttfield collects her prize from Louise Rees, sales manager for Personnel Today Jobs

HR Business Partner of the Year 2016: Laura Guttfield, ITN

Laura Guttfield of ITN was crowned HR Business Partner of the Year 2016 at a glittering awards ceremony on London’s...

PPMA president Sue Evans presents Orbis with the 2016 trophy for Excellence in Public Service HR

East Sussex and Surrey recognised for Public Service HR through Orbis venture

Orbis, the joint venture between East Sussex County Council and neighbouring Surrey County Council, received the hotly contested 2016 Award...

The Thales team collect their trophy from CEB's Nick Shaw

Personnel Today Awards 2016: Thales wins Innovation in Recruitment

Thales has been rewarded for its resourcing creativity winning the 2016 Personnel Today Award for Innovation in Recruitment, sponsored by...

The KP Snacks HR team collect their 2016 HR Impact Award from Vana HR Resourcing's Debbie Flowers

Personnel Today 2016 HR Impact Award: KP Snacks is the real McCoy

The HR Impact Award, sponsored by Vana HR Resourcing, recognises an HR team that has added value through an innovative,...

The team from Next Stage collect their trophy

Personnel Today Awards 2016: Employee Benefits taken to the Next Stage in social care sector

Next Stage, a small social care provider in north-west England, beat off stiff competition to win the 2016 Personnel Today...

Virgin Management collect their 2016 Award for Health & Wellbeing

Virgin Management receives 2016 Health and Wellbeing Award

The company behind the licensing of the Virgin brand was recognised this week for its efforts to put employee wellbeing...

IHG receive their trophy for the 2016 Employer Branding Award

IHG wins 2016 Personnel Today Award for Employer Branding

Intercontinental Hotels Group checked out of the Personnel Today Awards 2016 this week with the Award for Employer Branding. Here,...

Thurrock Council collect their 2016 Employee Relations Award

Thurrock Council triumphs with 2016 Award for Employee Relations

Thurrock Council – a unitary authority in Essex – beat, among others, Essex County Council this week to win the...

Law firm Pinsent Masons collect their trophy from Charlotte Sweeney, founder of Creating Inclusive Cultures

Personnel Today Awards 2016: Pinsent Masons proves law firms can excel in diversity

Law firms are not famed for being diverse workplaces, but the 2016 Personnel Today Award for Diversity and Inclusion, sponsored...

RHP Group collect their trophy from Tom O'Byrne, CEO of Great Place to Work

RHP takes home 2016 Award for Employee Engagement

RHP Group won the 2016 Personnel Today Award for Employee Engagement, sponsored by Great Place to Work, at a glittering...

The team from AdviserPlus collect the HR Supplier Partnership Award

Personnel Today Awards 2016: HR Supplier Partnership shortlist announced

The shortlist has now been announced for this year’s HR Supplier Partnership Award, the category that recognises the achievements of...

personnel-today-awards-2016

Personnel Today Awards 2016 shortlist announced

Personnel Today has announced the shortlist for its 2016 Awards, following much deliberation from our team of expert judges.

More...

Read more