Focusing more on employee health could stop 100,000 falling out of work

A more proactive approach to employee health could prevent 100,000 people from falling out of work over the next five years, a report has argued.

The report, from the Commission for Healthier Working Lives, has called for a new more proactive and preventative approach to support people in ill health before they are forced to leave work.

The finding has come as, separately, the union body the TUC has published analysis suggesting the number of days lost because of work-related ill health has rocketed by a third since 2010 – to 34 million days.

The commission – overseen by the Health Foundation and comprising employers, worker representatives and policy experts – has argued this more proactive approach is essential to increase economic growth, reduce the benefits bill and build a healthier UK.

With more than eight million people reporting a work-limiting condition, the deteriorating health of the workforce, particularly young people, presents an increasing risk to employers, public finances and people’s wellbeing, the commission has argued.

The current system of support for people in poor health is fragmented, inconsistent and too focused on helping people after they have left work, rather than supporting those in work.

A new partnership is therefore needed between government, businesses and individuals is needed to deliver the long-term changes needed, it has argued in the report, Action for Healthier Working Lives.

It has highlighting research suggesting employers have significant concerns about employee health, with more than half (51%) of employers saying they expect workforce health challenges to increase over the next five years.

Employers cited higher workloads for team members (54%), reduced productivity among affected employees (40%), and increased stress and burnout for managers (39%) as the top three impacts of poor workforce health on their business.

Initial modelling for the commission has suggested that its proposals for a more proactive approach to employee health could keep at least 100,000 more people in work over the next five years. The report includes recommendations to:

Review job design, accessibility and best practice in workforce health and retention, with a focus on priority sectors such as health and social care, transport and education, and tailored support to ease the burden on small and medium-sized businesses particularly.

Roll out a caseworker-led service to provide independent advice to employers, advocacy for workers and referrals to wider support, ensuring that action is taken before people fall out of employment.

Review statutory sick pay to ensure it does more to support people back into work, coupled with help for businesses to manage any additional costs.

Introduce a vocational rehabilitation benefit to support people for up to 12 months to help them transition back into employment.

Introduce a bold new back-to-work offer guaranteeing that people will not lose their benefits for at least 18 months if they are trying to get back into work.

The TUC analysis of official statistics, meanwhile, has concluded that work-related ill health is now costing the UK economy more than £415m. The number of days lost because of health conditions – including stress, depression and anxiety – has shot up by a third since 2010.

In 2023 to 2024 (the latest year for which figures are available) 34 million working days were lost to work-related ill-health – compared to 22 million in 2010. In 2022 to 2023 (the latest year for which figures are available) work-related ill-health is estimated to have reduced economic output by £21.6bn, it added.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: ”Improving the quality of work in Britain is good for workers and our economy. Work-related ill health is costing us hundreds of millions each week – that’s billions of pounds down the drain every year.”

Of the Commission for Healthier Working Lives report, Sacha Romanovitch, commission chair, said: “‘Intervening early can help people with health conditions to stay healthy and in work. It’s vital that government and employers work in partnership to remove the barriers that force people with health conditions to leave work, so that individuals, businesses and our economy can thrive.

“We know that good work can help people feel a sense of purpose, social connection, and financial security. Too often, thinking on this can be binary and unhelpful.

“We know that many people with health conditions want to work but they need the right support, at the right time. To help people stay in work we need good job design, case worker-led support and a welfare system that truly makes work pay, however many hours they work. People are being let down by the current system and this has to change,” Romanovitch added.

