Importance of eye tests highlighted during National Eye Health Week

The importance of having regular eye tests will be in the spotlight this week during National Eye Health Week, along with campaigns to improve knowledge about conditions such as glaucoma and myopia.

The awareness-raising week, which runs from today (Monday 18 September) through to Sunday 24 September, is designed to promote the importance of good eye health as well as having regular eye tests.

Opticians are still struggling to recover from the backlog in demand caused by the pandemic, when many people skipped or missed eye tests, something now exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis, which has deterred many from getting their eyes checked because of the possible cost.

Earlier this year, a Freedom of Information request for NHS England figures from the Association of Optometrists found 551 patients had reported a loss in sight because of delayed appointments since 2019.

The charity Glaucoma UK has said it intends to use the week to deliver bite-sized information about glaucoma that can be read or viewed in under one minute. It is running a digital campaign comprising a series of videos posted throughout the week.

Glaucoma UK chief executive Joanne Creighton said, “Dedicating less than one minute to learn about glaucoma could potentially save your sight in the future and taking 10 seconds to share it on social media might safeguard the vision of countless others as well.”

Myopia, general eye health and wellbeing, and how best to access NHS eye care and support are further themes for the week. This will include a campaign to highlight eligibility for NHS sight tests and optical vouchers.

It will also be emphasised how regular eye tests can be valuable in providing early warning of other health conditions, including high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes.

Employers are required by law to arrange an eye test for display screen equipment (DSE) users, if they ask for one, and provide glasses if an employee needs them only for DSE use.

David Cartwright, chair of Eye Health UK, added of the week: “These themes targeting audiences with diverse eye care needs will help set a prevention agenda that is essential in order to curtail avoidable sight loss and improve the nation’s eye health.”