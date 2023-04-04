Blood pressureResearchConditionsDementiaOccupational Health

Scientists close in on links between high blood pressure and dementia

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Research has identified the parts of the brain that can be affected by high blood pressure, and potentially contribute to the onset of dementia.
Image: Shutterstock
Research has identified the parts of the brain that can be affected by high blood pressure, and potentially contribute to the onset of dementia.
Image: Shutterstock

Researchers have identified the specific regions of the brain that can be damaged by high blood pressure, which may in turn contribute to a decline in mental processes and the development of dementia. 

The study, part-funded by the charity the British Heart Foundation (BHF), used magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of brains, as well as analysis of observational and genetic data from thousands of patients, to look at the effect of high blood pressure on cognitive function.

The researchers then checked their findings in a separate, large group of patients in Italy.

High blood pressure is common and occurs in an estimated 30% of adults worldwide. It has been known to play a role in causing dementia and damage to brain function.

However, it was not known exactly how high blood pressure damaged the brain and which specific regions could be affected.

High blood pressure

Global study highlights hypertension treatment failings

No best time of day to take blood pressure medication

Working long hours increases risk of “hidden” high blood pressure

The study, published in the European Heart Journal, has shown how this potentially happens.

The researchers found changes to nine parts of the brain were related to higher blood pressure and worse cognitive function, such as memory loss and a decline in thinking skills.

This may be how high blood pressure increases the risk of developing conditions such as vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, the researchers argued.

The nine brain areas included the putamen, the round structure at the base of the front of the brain responsible for regulating movement and influencing various types of learning.

Also affected were regions of white matter that connect and enable signalling between different parts of the brain.

The changes in these areas included alterations to connections between different parts of the brain, and changes in measures of brain activity.

By studying genes and proteins in these specific brain areas, researchers may be able to develop new treatments for people with cognitive impairment and high blood pressure, the BHF has said.

Professor Tomasz Guzik, professor of cardiovascular medicine at the University of Edinburgh and Jagiellonian University Medical College, Krakow, who led the research, said: “By looking at these specific regions of the brain, we may be able to predict who will develop memory loss and dementia faster in the context of high blood pressure.

“This could help with precision medicine, so that we can target more intensive therapies to prevent the development of cognitive impairment in patients most at risk,” he added.

Nic Paton

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Firefighter instructors at greater risk of infection and...

Further expansion of NHS community testing in post-Covid...

Social prescribing can reduce need for some medications

No sign of London Olympics exercise ‘legacy’, warn...

Night work and its association with metabolic syndrome

Poverty and poor housing fuelling UK long-term ill...

Vaping can affect heart rate and blood pressure

Eating within set time window can improve shift...

No best time of day to take blood...

Global study highlights hypertension treatment failings