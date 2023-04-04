Rising computer use putting workers at risk of ‘dry eye’

As work in many industries becomes more based around computers, as many as one in two Britons could be at risk of ‘dry eye’, potentially putting their future sight at risk, a survey has found.

More than half of those surveyed (51%) had no idea what dry eye is, despite day-to-day factors such as air conditioning, heating, pollution, screen time, and even hormones playing a role in its development.

According to the NHS, you may be experiencing dry eye if your eyes are itchy, sore, gritty, red, blurry, sensitive to light, or more watery than normal.

Causes of dry eye can include being aged over 50, wearing contact lenses, looking at computer screens for a long time without a break, spending time in air-conditioned or heated environments or being out in windy, cold, dry and dusty environments.

Smoking and drinking alcohol can exacerbate dry eye, as can taking some antidepressants or blood pressure medicines, or having conditions such as blepharitis, Sjögren’s syndrome, or lupus, the NHS has said.

The poll of more than 1,100 people was commissioned by eye drops manufacturer Rohto Dry Aid.

More than half of the respondents admitted to often using a computer or laptop, with 47% experiencing headaches and 44% suffering from tired eyes.

The company also pointed out that menopause and perimenopause can have a significant impact on dry eye. However, three-quarters (76%) of those questioned had not heard of this.

Despite nearly half understanding that dry eye can damage their eyes, nearly two-thirds (65%) said they did not have an eye care routine and less than a third used eye drops.

Rohto Dry Aid optometrist Francesca Marchetti said: “Dry eye happens when you don’t produce enough tears or the consistency of the tear changes. This leads to inadequate lubrication of the tear film with inflammation and likely damage to the eye surface.”