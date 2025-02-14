Employees able to get weight loss jabs through work for first time

Employees are set to be able to get access to weight loss jabs through their workplace health, under a plan announced by Vitality.

The health insurer has said its members will have access to weight loss medications through their cover, in a move that it has argued is a first in the UK.

Access to weight loss medications, including the pioneering Wegovy and Mounjaro jabs, will be available to members based on their body mass index (BMI) and weight-related health conditions, Vitality said.

Eligible members will be able to access the programme by completing a profile through the member app.

Those with they have a BMI of 30 or over – or over 25 and type 2 diabetes – will be offered lifestyle-change support.

For those with a BMI of 35 or over, employees will be eligible for the medication-supported weight-loss programme, including the weight loss jabs.

Dr Katie Tryon, chief commercial director at VitalityHealth, said: “Over the past year, the potential of weight-management medications has become more evident and while they are not a universal solution, they can be a useful tool in improving health.

“We are proud to be the first UK insurer to be offering this as part of our health insurance. Weight loss can transform lives, both through the significant reduction in physical health complications but also in facilitating an overall shift towards a healthier lifestyle.

“By combining medications with our lifestyle support and one-to-one coaching, we are committing to help our members manage their weight in a long-term sustainable way,” she added.