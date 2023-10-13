Trial to see if remdesivir can be used to treat long Covid

A clinical trial is set to test whether remdesivir, the anti-viral drug commonly used for treating patients hospitalised with acute Covid-19, may also be able to alleviate or even cure the symptoms of long Covid.

The £1.2m nine-month study is being led by the University of Derby, which is working University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust, the University of Exeter and US company Gilead Sciences.

Eligible patients will from January next year undergo a series of tests before and after they are given remdesivir, which is normally used to treat an acute Covid-19 infection, and then will be monitored for signs of any improvements.

A series of detailed body scans will be carried out, including looking for improved tolerance for exercise and any reduction in ongoing inflammation, which is found in some people with long Covid.

Dr Mark Faghy, associate professor in respiratory physiology at Derby University who is leading the study, has however cautioned that there are as yet “no confirmed treatments” for the long-term debilitating symptoms of long Covid.

He said: “We have seen that long Covid has a huge impact on the lives of patients. However, at present, there are no confirmed treatments that have improved patient outcomes.

“This project will shed light on whether using existing antiviral treatment could help address this global challenge. Millions have been affected by this terrible condition which makes research like this critically important as we seek to find new ways to improve care.”

Professor David Strain, the clinical lead based at the University of Exeter Medical School, added: “This study is an important first step to identify potential treatment options for this devastating condition. Inflammation in the body and brain are closely associated with symptoms of long Covid.

“If treatment demonstrates improvements in these measures, this could lead to improved symptoms for people with long Covid. If this study is successful, we hope to progress to a larger study targeting improving symptoms in 2024.”

Separately, the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings in the US has published a review for clinicians on how best to diagnose and treat myalgic encephalomyelitis and chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS).

The review has concluded that the disease is largely triggered by infection and there does appear to be “significant overlap” with long Covid.

It has highlighted, for example, that a number of studies point to as many as half of patients with long Covid also fulfilling the diagnostic criteria for ME/CFS.

It highlights that lymph node, muscle, or abdominal tenderness, joint hypermobility, and word-finding difficulty or other cognitive impairment can all be possible signs of a patient having ME/CFS.

All patients should be counselled on the importance of energy allocation through symptom-contingent pacing rather than graded exercise therapy, the guidance also recommends.

“Complex cases that cannot be managed at the primary care level may be referred to an ME/CFS specialty clinic for additional evaluation and management,” the review adds.

Review co-author Stephanie Grach said: “Myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome has been associated with antecedent infections, often viral, in up to 80% of cases.

“The exact cause is unknown, but dysfunction in the neurologic, immunologic and other systems is shown by patients. Although there is still much more to learn, we hope that this concise review can serve as a guide to help providers experience a new understanding and confidence in approaching people with ME/CFS,” she added.