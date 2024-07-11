Study makes case for sick pay rethink to help long Covid sufferers

Researchers have suggested the government should extend statutory sick pay beyond 28 weeks, after finding people with long Covid are likely to quit their jobs if their symptoms remain after this point.

A study by the University of Birmingham and Keele University found that people with long Covid are at three times higher risk of leaving employment than those without Covid symptoms.

The research, which involved 9,000 people, looked at the experiences of two groups: people who had Covid symptoms lasting 5-28 weeks and people with Covid symptoms for 29 weeks or more. This timeframe was chosen as eligibility for statutory sick pay in the UK expires after 28 weeks.

They were compared with those who had Covid symptoms for less than five weeks, or no symptoms at all.

The study found that people who continued to experience Covid symptoms after 28 weeks were at a higher risk of leaving work. However, those who chose to remain in work beyond this point did not work any fewer, or more, hours than they did before the pandemic, with the researchers suggesting his group found ways to adapt.

Donald Houston, professor of regional economic development at the University of Birmingham, said: “Our study shows that those with Long Covid who can work, want and do continue to work.

“Working zero hours is associated with people who fall within the statutory sick pay/leave limits, and then after that people go back to work if they can, or leave work either through resignation or redundancy.”

Paul Sissons, professor of regional economic development and policy at Keele University Business School, said: “The research highlights important gaps in the sickness benefits system, but also points to the importance of the role of employers in supporting the management of long-term conditions in the workplace.

“Our analysis suggests that long Covid poses a twin challenge to employers of providing adaptations and flexibility to help employees manage the physical symptoms, as well as better supporting mental health and wellbeing.”

Dr Darja Reuschke, associate professor at the City-Region Economic Development Institute at Birmingham, said: “Extending statutory sick pay beyond 28 weeks and giving people greater flexibility to manage phased returns to work, would help to reduce the risk of long Covid sufferers leaving employment. Financial support for employers to maintain employment until recovery from long Covid would help to preserve employment and tackle the rising level of inactivity in the UK, something the new Labour government has said it is keen to realise.”

The study concluded that more research is needed into the diversity of employer responses and what works in supporting employees with long Covid.

