Working days lost to asthma up 150% since pandemic

The number of working days lost to asthma and respiratory illnesses has soared since the pandemic, with a 153% increase since 2020, according to official figures.

The figures from the UK Statistics Authority, revealed in a written answer in the House of Lords, show that the number of working days lost to respiratory illness rose from 6.4 million in 2020 to 16.2 million in 2022.

The percentage of working days lost to respiratory conditions rose from 5.5% to 8.7% in the same period, the figures also showed.

While the figures do not in themselves make a causal link, respiratory illnesses are recognised to be one of the most symptoms of long Covid, which is now estimated to be affecting nearly two million people as well as costing the UK billions in lost productivity.

The figures have prompted the charity Asthma + Lung UK to point the finger of blame at repeated failings in care for people with respiratory conditions.

It published research last month slamming the UK’s “diabolical” record on lung health, highlighting that people needing emergency hospital care for breathing issues were often needing to go to A&E as often as five times before being properly treated.

Of the latest figures, Jonathan Blades, head of policy at the charity, told The Times newspaper: “At the heart of the issue is poor care, which is leading to worsening health and a spiral of repeat emergency visits to hospital.”

The newspaper also said government data showed that respiratory system illnesses are now the largest cause of short-term absence in the civil service, accounting in 2024 for 24.1% of average working days lost.

Of its A&E visits research, Sarah Sleet, chief executive of Asthma + Lung UK said: “People with lung conditions should not have to battle just to get a diagnosis and effective treatment. We need to turn the dial on sickness by taking a long-term, cohesive approach to prevention.”

