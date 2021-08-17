Why employers need to take notice of the ageing workforce

Ageing workforce
Sickness absence: plan now for the ageing workforce
Ageing workers will suffer if governments fail to prioritise ill health prevention
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.As life expectacy increases, people are likely to remain in work longer – which raises the likelihood of employees experiencing poor health. Employers need to take notice of the ageing workforce now in order to mitigate the risks this poses, writes Mark Witte.
Mark Witte is head of health and risk consulting at Aon.