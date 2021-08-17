Why employers need to take notice of the ageing workforce

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

What is the data telling us?

It is inevitable that the ageing population will soon present a wide range of challenges to employers and employees alike. But even in these most testing of times we have yet to see significant evidence that this growing people risk issue has reached the forefront of employers’ minds. Whilst the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic quite understandably has forced other issues to the top of the business agenda, its lasting effect will provide further evidence that the ageing population is one demographic megatrend that employers will need to understand. Acting on it in the very near future is necessary for the benefit of their people and the performance of their business.In the UK, average life expectancy has increased from 75 to 81 over the past 30 years and projections are that this will continue to rise to over 85 by 2040, according to the United Nations. However, the impact of this trend is further magnified when some other closely linked statistics are also taken into consideration. Firstly, we have to take into account the impact of “healthy life years”. This is the period of our lives when we can be considered to be in a state of good health. Increased life expectancy raises the chance of extended periods of poor health in our later lives, especially if unhealthy lifestyle behaviours persist. In the UK, healthy life years currently average at around 65, meaning many of us will unfortunately be struggling with ill health for a number of years (possibly while still at wo