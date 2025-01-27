Personnel TodayFit for WorkDisabilityOH service deliveryReturn to work and rehabilitation

Keep Britain Working review ‘opportunity to reset’ workforce health

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
Shutterstock

The government’s Keep Britain Working review is an “opportunity to start a national reset on workforce health”, a leading think-tank has said.

But the review, formally announced last week and being led by former John Lewis boss Sir Charlie Mayfield, will need to recognise that supporting employers to keep Britain working “will not be cost-free”, the Work Foundation has added. The review is a key part of the reform agenda announced within the Get Britain Working white paper.

In response to the launch of the review, Alice Martin, head of research at the Work Foundation at Lancaster University, said it welcomed the move by government “but we should be under no illusions about the scale of the task”.

Get Britain Working reforms

Get Britain Working: SOM calls for local OH involvement

Get Britain Working white paper branded ‘very disappointing’ for overlooking OH

Get Britain Working plan aims to join up wellbeing and work

Martin pointed to Work Foundation longitudinal research on the UK’s working population that has shown nearly one in ten employees (9%) who experience a decline in health leave work, with most of this attrition happening in the first year, so highlighting the need for early intervention.

“Once someone leaves work due to ill health, it becomes progressively more difficult to support them back into employment,” she said.

“Employers understand the challenges facing their workforce, but many we have spoken to have expressed fear of getting it wrong when supporting workers with their physical and mental health challenges.

“And only around a third of businesses say they are introducing preventative measures to minimise work-related harms to health, such as assessing workplace mental health risks and implementing adjustments to manage workload, work pace and role clarity.

“The Mayfield Review has the opportunity to start a national reset on workforce health, but supporting employers to keep Britain working will not be cost-free.

“At a time when employers are facing rising costs and government spending is under pressure, the review must navigate a tricky balance in identifying support to both workers and employers to reduce the numbers leaving the labour market,” Martin said.

“Nearly half of businesses do not pay above statutory sick pay, despite the UK rate of £116.75 per week being one of the lowest in Europe. SMEs in particular are aware of the challenges but do not always have the resources or capacity to support people to stay in work whilst managing health conditions,” she added.

The review is expected to conclude by the autumn, although the government has pledged to publish “major health and disability benefit reforms” this spring.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

 

Nic Paton is consultant editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Eight in 10 employers agree they have important...

Winter flu surge an ‘unprecedented’ challenge for employers

Black men have higher rates of late-stage prostate...

Why occupational health may find itself in the...

How HR in higher education is navigating stormy...

Christmas leave: should HR enforce a ‘Christmas shutdown’?

Why more social mobility means more productivity –...

Eugene Farrell: Reflecting on three decades of change...

Four in 10 with disabilities or health conditions...

CPD: Exploring the experiences of working from home...