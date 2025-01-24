Keep Britain Working review gets under way, with major reforms due this spring

The government has formally launched its promised independent review into how employers can be better supported to employ people with disabilities and health conditions, and to keep them in the workplace.

The Keep Britain Working review is part of the plans unveiled by the government earlier this year in its Get Britain Working white paper.

The Department for Work and Pensions has said the review will be led by former John Lewis boss, Sir Charlie Mayfield, and is now officially under way. The government also said it now expected to publish “major health and disability benefit reforms” this spring.

The review is expected to conclude by the autumn, with Mayfield meeting businesses and health and disability organisations across the country to identify the scale, trends, obstacles and opportunities for companies when recruiting and retaining ill and disabled people, the DWP said.

This first phase will conclude in spring, with a report set to published based on its findings from conversations with company bosses, employees who have been supported to stay in work, and organisations who help those out of work, to inform wider engagement. Recommendations to government will be expected to be made later this year.

Mayfield was also chair of the British Retail Consortium and of the UK Commission for Employment and Skills. He said: “Losing people from the workforce because of ill health or disability is bad for many of the individuals, for the businesses employing them, and for the wider economy.

“It’s a growing problem for us all and it’s one that’s more likely to be resolved by business and government working together. I’m looking forward to engaging closely with businesses, government departments and the many organisations committed to improving our performance here.”

Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall said: “Millions of people have been left without support to get into work and on at work, and completely held back from reaching their potential for far too long, and the record-high cost of long-term sickness benefits is evidence of that fact.

“That’s why I am pleased to have Sir Charlie leading this review, bringing a wealth of experience and helping us to get people into work, and most importantly keep them in work, so we can boost living standards and get our economy growing,” she added.