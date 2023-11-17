Back to Work plan slammed for threat of benefit removal

The Department for Work and Pensions has announced a ‘Back to Work’ plan that aims to move thousands of people off the benefits system and into employment – but with the threat of revoking support if they refuse to engage.

The government’s £7 billion employment package includes a two-year extension of the Restart programme, which was launched during the pandemic.

Under the plan, which is yet to be approved by parliament, those solely eligible for Universal Credit who refuse to engage with their job centre or accept work offered after six months will have their claims closed.

The government has also announced increased support for people with mental health difficulties to get back into the workplace through personalised support and talking therapies.

It said Individual Placement and Support (IPS) would help around 100,000 people with severe mental illness to find and keep jobs over the next five years, through integration with community mental health services.

It also announced the creation of up to 15 ‘WorkWell’ partnerships, also mooted in the Spring Budget, which support the long-term sick back into work through partnership with local health services.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “We’re serious about growing our economy and that means we must address the rise in people who aren’t looking for work – especially because we know so many of them want to and with almost a million vacancies in the jobs market the opportunities are there.

“These changes mean there’s help and support for everyone – but for those who refuse it, there are consequences too. Anyone choosing to coast on the hard work of taxpayers will lose their benefits.”

Work and Pensions secretary Mel Stride added: “If you are fit, if you refuse to work, if you are taking taxpayers for a ride – we will take your benefits away.”

A number of organisations have expressed concerns about the DWP increasing sanctions for people who are able to work but cannot engage with the support offered, however.

Mental health charity Mind said the use of sanctions could worsen people’s mental health.

The Institute for Employment Studies said the increased support to get people back into work was “welcome news”, but challenged the “divisive rhetoric” used by ministers suggesting claimants were taking taxpayers for a ride.

“This sort of language just pushes people away – alienating those who could benefit from support, alienating employers, and alienating partners like GPs and voluntary services,” it said.

“With more people out of work than before the pandemic, and most of these not required to attend job centres in the first place, we need to make employment support more open, accessible and supportive – based on ‘you can’ rather than ‘you must’.

“Ironically the substance of today’s announcements arguably get us closer to that point, but the language being used risks pushing us further away.”

Ben Harrison, director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University, said: “At a time of record sickness levels and persistent worker shortages, the government should be focused on tackling the drivers of ill health, while supporting those with long-term conditions who want work to find a job that is right for them.

“Pushing people into ‘any job’ will not alleviate worker shortages that some sectors are facing. It is vital the government’s offer provides adequate support for some of the most vulnerable people in society into good quality, secure and long-term employment.”

Harrison said the government should focus on tailoring its support for jobseekers with different needs, and improving job quality rather than threatening to remove benefits.

“Instead, threatening to revoke access to elements of NHS provision such as free prescriptions would represent a dangerous precedent and risk heightening the anxiety those who are unable to work due to ill health already feel,” he added.

“The government’s previous proposals to push people into ‘any job’ have not resulted in long-term results – and the Department for Work and Pensions’ own evidence from 2020 suggests sanctions are not effective and slow people’s progress back into work.”

In June last year, it was revealed in a parliamentary question that just 7% of people who had joined the Restart scheme between July 2021 and June 2022 had been able to find work.

Kate Shoesmith, deputy chief executive of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, said the programmes would help address skills shortages and boost the economy.

“Bringing public and private employment services together is vital to get people into work and not look back.

“We hope the government will persist with its efforts to overcome labour and skills shortages in the lead up to and in the Autumn Statement, such as by announcing a long-overdue growth strategy that brings greater coherence to its policies on skills, welfare to work, infrastructure, mobility and taxation.”

But Stephen Evans, chief executive at Learning and Work Institute, said the plans needed to go further.

“Only one in 10 out of work older or disabled people are currently getting government support to find a suitable job, and increasing sanctions won’t help.

“A plan for full employment that is focused more on widening support rather than tightening benefits can help people achieve their career ambitions, save the taxpayer money, and boost the economy.”

