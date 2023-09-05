Work capability assessments face home working reforms

The Department for Work and Pensions has launched a consultation on reforms to work capability assessments to better reflect disabled people’s potential job opportunities – including roles with home working arrangements.

Health conditions including those around mobility, incontinence and social interaction may no longer be considered an obstacle to getting a job because they are more easily managed when working from home, the proposals outline.

Earlier this year, the government confirmed a £2bn investment to support disabled people and those with long-term health conditions into work. Today’s consultation, which closes on 31 October, aims to facilitate appropriate work opportunities for people, by reviewing work capability assessment categories, their first significant update since 2011.

The work capability assessment categories are designed to determine what activities people can do and how that affects their ability to work. This informs assessors’ decisions on what additional financial support people can receive through benefits, and whether claimants can prepare themselves for work.

Work and pensions secretary Mel Stride said: “Health assessments haven’t been reviewed in more than a decade and don’t reflect the realities of the world of work today. That’s why we’re consulting on reforms which will mean that many of those currently excluded from the labour market can realise their ambition of working.

“Anyone helped towards work through these proposals would receive appropriate support tailored to their individual circumstances, allowing them to safely access the life-changing impacts that work can provide.”

The proposed changes, due to come into force in 2025, come as part of the government’s wider plan to tackle economic inactivity.

The government is looking to either make changes to or remove entirely descriptors in the work capability assessment, including “mobilising”, “continence”, “social engagement” and “getting about” because it says “these [are] most likely to be affected by new opportunities for flexible and home working”.

Another measure the government is consulting on is the “substantial risk” category, where claimants who are capable of work are excluded from work preparation requirements because this could put them at risk to themselves or others. The consultation will consider whether this category is being applied too broadly.

James Taylor, executive director of strategy at the disability equality charity Scope, said: “It’s right that the government wants to provide more relevant employment support to disabled people, but it must be flexible, and voluntary.

“We’re worried these proposals will end up forcing huge numbers of disabled people to look for work when they aren’t well enough, making them more ill. If they don’t meet strict conditions, they’ll have their benefits stopped. In the grips of a cost-of-living crisis this could be catastrophic.”

Is this about improving employment outcomes for disabled people, or is this about reducing benefit spend?” James Taylor, Scope

Taylor added: “It’s especially worrying that the government is looking at removing the safety net for people who are at risk to themselves or others by engaging with work.

“Is this about improving employment outcomes for disabled people, or is this about reducing benefit spend? There’s no reason why more tailored, flexible employment support could not be offered to all disabled people on a voluntary basis.”

Jane Gratton, deputy director of public policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “Across the country, businesses are crying out for workers to fill job vacancies. Being employed has many positive benefits for people, so it makes sense to help everyone who wants to work to find a good job that meets their needs and personal circumstances.

“Employers understand this and want to be as flexible as possible to assist. To be effective, it’s crucial that, both sides, have the right support in place for as long as needed to help people find work, stay in work and have fulfilling careers.”

Minister for disabled people, health and work Tom Pursglove MP added: “I am incredibly passionate about supporting disabled people to have the most fulfilling life possible, including through work, and these proposals would enable us to provide help to people who could benefit greatly from it.”

In 2022, the government achieved its goal of seeing one million more disabled people in employment five years early.

It is spending £25.9bn on incapacity benefits this year, a 62% real-terms rise on 2013-14, and predicts a further 13% rise to £29.3bn – an extra 500,000 people – by 2027-28 if nothing changes.

