BAE Systems to discuss mental health at EB Insights 2021

Claire Walsh, health, wellbeing and injury prevention manager UK and rest of the world at BAE Systems, will discuss how employers can support employee mental health during times of uncertainty at Employee Benefits Insights 2021.

The ‘Placing mental health at the very centre of your wellbeing strategy’ session will be held at 2pm on Friday, 19 March as part of the EB Insights online series, which runs from 15-19 March 2021.

Walsh will discuss how employers can provide a sense of stability for their employees that will “build organisational resilience and psychological safety” in a “world that’s in a constant state of flux” due to the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

Attendees will learn how to harness their existing networks and employee communications channels to support mental health and wellbeing in the “new normal” and the ways in which employees can work differently.

Walsh will also share good practice steps BAE Systems has taken to help their employees.

“Our free mental health and wellbeing webinars and personal development opportunities have helped employees take time for themselves, learn new skills and enhance resilience, not just for the pandemic, but for life,” said Walsh.

“We have also increased our focus on softer management skills, such as helping managers to have open and supportive conversations with their teams to reassure them during this time of constant change.”

Mental health is just one of the topics being discussed at the Employee Benefits Insights 2021, which explores the latest trends, insights and solutions that provide effective and efficient reward strategies in a Coronavirus climate.

The CPD-accredited online series, which is sponsored by Unmind and Bright Horizons, is free to access and attendees can register to attend here.

