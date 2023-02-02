CPD activities: biological and gender-based health inequalities

Occupational health professionals should be aware that biological sex- and gender-based factors can contribute to inequalities in healthcare provision and outcomes. These activities, compiled by Professor Anne Harriss, aim to embed the learning that can be taken from our related CPD article.

Activity 1

Read the full NHS England menopause guidance. Relate it to your occupational health practice, and establish whether it is prepared for an increase in menopause-related referrals.

Activity 2

Read the full report from the British Heart Foundation, ‘Bias and biology: The heart attack gender gap‘.

Consider health education and advice in your practice, and identify gender bias. Does it recognise the different outcomes?What will you change to make it gender-sensitive?

Activity 3

Is further training needed? Identify any knowledge gaps you might have around the topic of sexual and reproductive health, and explore further resources and training courses.

Some potential sources of further training include the Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Health and the British Menopause Society.

Activity 4

Explore the concept of ‘gender mainstreaming’ using the World Health Organization’s toolkit for heath managers. Consider how it can be implemented within your department, health promotional activities, and clinical assessments

Gender mainstreaming refers to a strategy to achieve equality, ensuring gender perspectives are considered in policy and activities.

Activity 5

Reflect on what you have read in our article and the materials recommended here and think about the content in relation to policies within your own workplace. Are there any shortfalls? If so, think about how can these be addressed.

Activity 6

Formulate a short presentation to OH colleagues and managers that looks at the role of occupational health in reducing biological and gender-based health inequalities.