CPD activities: Invest to save – making the business case for spending on OH

These CPD activities, developed by Professor Anne Harriss, accompany Elaine Kerr’s article ‘Invest to save – making the business case for spending on OH’. They should help occupational health professionals understand more about articulating the value of OH to employers, especially its valuable role in safeguarding the health, safety, and wellbeing of employees.

Activity 1

This book, ‘The Health Business Bridge’, written by an occupational physician, presents a case for employee health creating business wealth and sets the scene for the activities that follow:

Miller D M (2020). ‘The Healthy Business Bridge’. Oxford: AmpersanDesign

Activity 2

Future Learn and the University of Bergen offer free courses introducing occupational health to an international audience.

This article presents organisational models for occupational health services. Tjalvin G and Moen B (2019). ‘Organisational models for occupational health services. [online]. University of Bergen: Future Learn. Available from: https://www.futurelearn.com/courses/occupational-health-developing-countries/0/steps/13157

Activity 3

This two-part feature presents the business case for occupational health

Gilbey A (2014). ‘The Business Case for Occupational Health:

Part 1 Making The Business Case for OH’. Occupational Health at Work 2014 11(2):14-16. Available from: https://www.fohn.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/business_case_part_1.pdf

Gilbey A (2014) ‘The Business Case for Occupational Health: Part 2 – Long live the ROI – making the data work for you’. Occupational Health at Work 2014; 11(3): 22–26. Available from: https://www.fohn.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/business_case_part_2.pdf

Activity 4

The following Canadian study applies a methodology to assess the return on investment of the costs associated with occupational health and safety provision.

Mustard C A and Yanar B (2023). ‘Estimating the financial benefits of employers’ occupational health and safety expenditures’. Safety Science. Vol 159 March 2023, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ssci.2022.106008

Activity 5

These Society of Occupational Medicine publications further highlight the value of occupational health services; the second takes a global perspective.

SOM (2022). ‘The value proposition’,

https://www.som.org.uk/sites/som.org.uk/files/Occupational_Health_The_Value_Proposition_March_2022.pdf

Occupational Health the Global Value and Evidence

https://www.som.org.uk/sites/som.org.uk/files/Occupational_Health_the_Global_Value_and_Evidence_April_2018.pdf

Activity 6

The article refers to MoHaWK, the national online clinical benchmarking tool for occupational health services.

If you are unfamiliar with this tool, the NHS Health at Work link below provides further information.

https://www.nhshealthatwork.co.uk/clinical-governance.asp

Activity 7

Assume the general manager of a 1000-guest hotel has approached you to consider establishing an OH service for them. Plan a 15-minute presentation of the organisational and employee benefits of offering such a service.

This ACAS resource explores using an OH service and may help you formulate your presentation.

ACAS: Using occupational health at work

https://www.acas.org.uk/using-occupational-health-at-work/using-occupational-health-to-help-someone-at-work

Activity 8

Following the presentation you planned for Activity 7, use the article below to consider how you might create a service-level agreement.

Paton N (2012). ‘Creating service level agreements for occupational health’. [online]. Sutton: DVV Media: Available from: https://www.personneltoday.com/hr/creating-service-level-agreements-for-occupational-health/

Activity 9

The article refers to equality, diversity and inclusivity (EDI). The SOM resources below highlight how effective EDI strategies benefit the organisation and workers alike.

Creating better quality work and workplaces

https://www.som.org.uk/Creating_better_quality_work_and_workplaces.pdf

Supporting your approach to workplace diversity and inclusion

https://www.som.org.uk/Supporting_your_approach_to_workplace_diversity_and_inclusion.pdf

The benefits of age diversity

https://www.som.org.uk/Supporting_businesses_to_build_back_better_The_benefits_of_age_diversity.pdf