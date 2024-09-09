CPD activities: Developing an NHS OH service

Our CPD article considers the challenges of developing an occupational health service for NHS staff, some of which are also relevant to in-house OH services at other organisations. These CPD activities will help develop your understanding of these further.

Activity 1

Anecdotal experience suggests that non-occupational health clinical staff seem to have a poor understanding of the benefits and remit of a quality OH service.

Consider how NHS service managers might raise the profile of OH services. The SOM value proposition might help you develop your ideas.

Activity 2

The article by Kinman et al (2020) highlights the issues that impact the mental health and wellbeing of nurses and midwives in the UK. Read the review, this article by Teoh et. al. and this report from SOM which considers how OH and HR might support the mental health clinical and non-clinical NHS staff. Once you have completed this reading, reflect on the implications for OH delivery in the NHS.

Activity 3

Burnout is a particular risk for healthcare staff, and an important consideration for OH services in the NHS. Expand your knowledge of burnout by reading the evidence from the RCN and this report from SOM.

Activity 4

Read this article on OH services in psychological risk management. Consider how the material presented might influence OH practice in the NHS.

Activity 5

In January 2023, NHS England highlighted the importance of investing in occupational health and wellbeing services in the NHS. Their strategy was endorsed by both Dame Carol Black and Dr Steve Boorman. Learn about the strategy here.

Then read outcome of the government consultation, Occupational Health: Working Better, published in July 2023. How might you use the material above to make a case for influencing senior manager support for the delivery of OH services?

Activity 6

Effective influencing and leadership are essential skills for OH nurses. The resources below explore these elements.

Knight, R (2018) How to Increase Your Influence at Work. Harvard Business Review. Available on this link:

Boonstra, J. (2013) Cultural change and leadership in organizations: a practical guide to successful organisational change. Oxford: Wiley-Blackwell

Kotter, J.P ( 2012) Leading Change. Boston: Harvard Business Review Press

Prosser, S. (2010) Effective people: leadership and organisation development in healthcare 2nd ed. Abingdon: Taylor and Francis

Tracy, B (2010 ) How the best leaders lead: proven secrets to getting the most out of yourself and others. American Management Association

Activity 7

Watch the following TED talks to further develop your leadership and influencing skills

Influence at Work: Proven Science for Business Success – Steve Martin

How Great Leaders Inspire Action – Simon Sinek

Learning From Leadership’s Missing Manual – Fields Wicker-Miurin