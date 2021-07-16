CPD: the paradox of being both burnt out and resilient

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Defining resilience

Are there different types of resilience?

The purpose of this article is to document the literature surrounding the definition and relative impact of resilience within the general population.The underlying theme is to establish how significantly low or high resilience can lead to both positive and negative psychological, physiological and psychosomatic impact. This article will also document a novel approach to understanding resilience and burnout; identifying the ‘paradoxical effect’ of the phenomenon.The American Psychological Association (APA) defines resilience as “the process of adapting well in the face of adversity, trauma, tragedy, threats, or significant sources of stress” or “bouncing back” from difficult experiences (Southwick et al, 2014). The APA suggests that people have the capacity to build and demonstrate resilience, regardless of their socioeconomic backgrounds, personal experiences, or social environments. There is currently large debate surrounding resilience as a process versus a trait, however the most common perspective of resilience highlights the phenomenon as an adaptive process that can be developed (MacLeod et al, 2016).Prior to establishing the theory of resilience within this paper, it is important to define ‘resilience’. Historically, resilience has been a widely ambiguous term. However, this paper will establish psychological emotional resilience. Psychological emotional resilience