Michelin-starred chef accused of mistreatment by 13 kitchen staff

According to The Times, Kitchin has been accused of humiliating behaviour and abuse by 13 former kitchen staff, one of whom said he was pinned against a wall after failing to complete a task to Kitchin's satisfaction. The claims span 11 years, from 2008 to 2019. Kitchin has denied all allegations of physical abuse and humiliation of staff. They include a junior chef being allegedly thrown against a door by Kitchin in his Edinburgh restaurant The Kitchin in 2012 and another chef who said he was hit in the chest and pinned to a wall by Kitchin after the chef's failure to smooth the surface of a tub of mascarpone in 2010.The chef claimed that Kitchin “grabbed my chef jacket and knocked me off my feet”, adding “I was pinned up against the wall and had no idea what was happening. Mascarpone should be smoothed over so there is less surface area to go off, but I [was] going to finish the tub by the end of the night.” A chef recalled being “poked in the kidneys when I wasn’t moving fast enough, a single-knuckle jab kind of thing” and another claimed that in 2009 Kitchin failed to allow a colleague who had suffered a burn injury at work seek medical attention until after dinner service had finished. A 19-year-old trainee told The Times