Michelin-starred chef accused of mistreatment by 13 kitchen staff

first reported earlier this month. According to The Times, Kitchin has been accused of humiliating behaviour and abuse by 13 former kitchen staff, one of whom said he was pinned against a wall after failing to complete a task to Kitchin's satisfaction. The claims span 11 years, from 2008 to 2019. Kitchin has denied all allegations of physical abuse and humiliation of staff. They include a junior chef being allegedly thrown against a door by Kitchin in his Edinburgh restaurant The Kitchin in 2012 and another chef who said he was hit in the chest and pinned to a wall by Kitchin after the chef's failure to smooth the surface of a tub of mascarpone in 2010.Further details have emerged of allegations of mistreatment of staff by Michelin-starred chef Tom Kitchin