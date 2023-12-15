Third of hospitality workers regularly break health and safety rules

More than a third of hospitality workers (35%) regularly break health and safety rules because they view them as unnecessary, a survey has suggested.

The study, commissioned by consultancy Phoenix Health & Safety, polled 1,500 UK hospitality workers to find the reasons why health and safety regulations are most commonly broken.

As well as the 35% who saw the rules as unnecessary, a similar percentage (35%) argued the risk wasn’t so great as to need the safety rules in place.

The same percentage again said they cut corners to speed up work, while 33% said it was because bad habits had become “commonplace” in their organisation. Just over a quarter (28%) said it was because they had been unaware the rule existed.

The three most frequently broken health and safety regulations were not reporting an incident to superiors (39%), slipping/tripping hazards not being addressed (24%), and not doing adequate risk assessments (19%).

These were followed by individuals choosing not to use appropriate PPE (16%) or not having access to it (13%), not following working-from-height guidelines (13%), and not following moving and handling guidelines (12%).

Finally, it was blocking fire escapes or other essential gangways (11%), individuals choosing not to use office equipment that could prevent injury (6%), and not having clear signage (6%).

Nick Higginson, chief executive of Phoenix Health & Safety, said: “By looking at these results we can see that a major reason why regulations are being broken is a poor understanding of the rules and why they’re in place, with 35% of people seeing rules as unnecessary.

“It is easy to forget the importance of regulations and fall into bad habits if they’re not addressed on a regular basis. This is why frequent training is imperative to ensure employees have an up-to-date understanding of all health and safety measures in place and why they matter.

“It is the responsibility of organisations to ensure that all health and safety regulations are in place and a culture of following the rules is installed in the workplace, but it is also the responsibility of employees themselves to ensure the regulations are followed,” he added.