BetterMe for Business: How to Build Wellness Culture at Work

Ever encountered a workplace where wellness initiatives feel more like a flashy Instagram filter than a genuine commitment to employee well-being?

Workplace wellness is a growing trend, and companies are eager to embrace it to attract and retain top talent. However, in the rush to do so, you risk opting for wellness initiatives that ultimately prove superficial due to a lack of in-depth research into the science behind wellness practices and your employees’ unique needs. With the BetterMe for Business corporate wellness program, you can say goodbye to such superficial initiatives.

Consider this: for 60% of employees, wellness benefits are crucial for job satisfaction, but only two-thirds of them are actually content with what they get. One obvious example of misjudged wellness initiatives is the classic gym membership. When it doesn’t align with your team’s needs, you might end up with disappointingly low engagement rates. According to Statista, only 18% of gym members consistently use their memberships.

As a health & wellness platform, we were set on making our corporate wellness program work. If it had failed, it would have been incredibly ironic. And fortunately, it is paying off in tangible ways. Headquartered in Ukraine, BetterMe has seen a remarkable 20% increase in financial indicators and employee headcount, even amidst the challenges of a full-scale war and lingering post-COVID anxiety.

Drawing from our insights, we’ve developed a holistic tool, now available through BetterMe for Business, to help companies build a robust, long-lasting wellness strategy. To get you started on the path to transforming your wellness program from a checkbox on your company’s to-do list into a success, here are a few key considerations for your first steps.

Start by pinpointing your employees’ unique challenges.

The fact that ADHD among adults affects a significant global population doesn’t necessarily imply its relevance to your company. A solid starting point is to identify major pain points that are specifically relevant to your workplace.

Our 2023 internal study uncovered that 45% of our employees expressed a strong desire to enhance their focus and concentration. The team acknowledged that this was an area where they faced challenges and reported that it affected their productivity. Lack of focus is no doubt a valid issue in its own right. But it can also serve as a potential indicator of burnout. Recognizing this, we’ve decided to address both of these issues head-on.

Think bigger than just diet and exercise.

Companies often view employee health in a rather narrow light, simplifying it to notorious gym memberships and balanced meal plans. However, conditions like depression and stress have been significant contributors to lost productivity. According to Deloitte’s Well-being at Work survey, 80% of employees identify a heavy workload, job-related stress, and extended work hours as major factors undermining their overall well-being.

BetterMe for Business goes beyond this narrow approach by offering comprehensive wellness support that encompasses both physical and mental health.

For our own wellness programs, we implemented daily short office workouts and an anti-burnout plan. The results were remarkable, with a noticeable increase in productivity, creativity, and overall employee well-being. Moreover, the office workouts fostered a sense of camaraderie within the company, serving as a cost-effective alternative to traditional team-building events.

Make it cater to everyone’s needs while allowing room for hyper-personalisation.

While many businesses talk about supporting DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion), their diversity principles seem to stop at their customer base. But here’s the thing: every single one of your employees, just like your clients, is a unique individual. That’s why wellness programs need personalisation.

One standout feature of BetterMe for Business is its inclusivity, accommodating people with various fitness backgrounds and abilities, including absolute beginners, senior citizens, wheelchair users, expectant mothers, and individuals with diabetes. Because we believe that everyone can build a healthy lifestyle. Astonishingly, a mere 35% of companies provide wellness programs designed specifically for employees with disabilities.It’s a largely untapped opportunity that more companies should explore.

Lead by example.

When employees see their leaders actively participating in wellness initiatives, it sends a strong message that wellness is a priority. It also builds credibility. Employees are more likely to believe in the program’s value and effectiveness when they see their leaders fully engaged.

I’ve practiced a healthy lifestyle for 10 years now. I have a passion for different sports and activities, such as aerial gymnastics, ballet, and dancing. Last year, I even got certified as a Health Coach and started sharing my knowledge with a broader audience on Instagram. That’s why I’m committed to offering the BetterMe team opportunities for regular movement. Our employees can join diverse training sessions, from fly yoga to stretching, right at the office.

I’ve also started team meetings where I share my experiences and insights on yoga, time management, and workplace productivity. These meetings create a safe and inclusive space where everyone is encouraged to share, fostering a culture of mutual learning and growth.

The ultimate goal extends far beyond offering wellness perks.

Companies should aspire to instill a culture of wellness that empowers and encourages employees to prioritise their well-being, both within and beyond the office walls.

To streamline this, digital wellness tools come into play, offering tailored wellness solutions and simplifying employee onboarding and programs tracking all within a single platform. For instance, BetterMe for Business offers a bio-individual approach that drives behavioural change, leading to long-lasting health improvements that benefit employers and employees. Impressively, 65% of BetterMe users have reported successfully adopting and maintaining new healthy habits over the long term.

It’s time for companies to recognise that their employees are their true most valuable players. When they feel their best at work and at home, they perform at their best, propelling the company’s overall success.