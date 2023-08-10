Time off work worries causing staff to delay dental treatment

Two in five employees who have delayed dental treatment have put off making an appointment because they were worried about taking time off work.

This is according to research commissioned by Bupa Dental Insurance, which found 73% of employees have delayed dental treatment, potentially worsening any dental problems they have.

Three in 10 said they had a negative response from their employer when asking for time off work to visit the dentist. Half have called in sick or left work early due to dental pain.

The survey of 2,049 UK employees found that employers might have also seen productivity or wellbeing drop because of dental issues. Twenty-nine per cent said they have found it difficult to concentrate while working through dental pain, while 25% admitted to being less productive and 14% were snappier with colleagues.

Bupa Dental Insurance estimated that 1,330 working days were lost because of dental pain over the past year.

Neil Sikka, chief dental officer at Bupa Dental Insurance said: “It’s concerning when people put off dental treatment. It can lead to problems becoming much worse, as early diagnosis and treatment can significantly lower the chances of severe pain or tooth extraction. The same goes for routine check-ups. By delaying, it puts people at risk of tooth decay and gum disease, which may cause serious complications, pain or require more specialist treatment.

“Employers have a responsibility to look after the wellbeing of their workforce, and this includes oral health. Allowing time for dental appointments may improve productivity and require fewer sick days over the long-term.”

MPs on the Health and Social Care Committee recently warned that difficulties in accessing NHS dental care have resulted in people being forced to drive hundreds of miles for treatment or pull out their own teeth.

No NHS dentists were taking on adult patients in a third of more than 200 council areas, the committee said.