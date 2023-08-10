Jobs at risk as Wilko goes into administration

Wilko has gone into administration, putting 12,000 jobs at risk. after rescue talks failed to secure a buyer for the high street retailer.

The retailer, which sells everything from hardware goods, cleaning products and pick and mix, trades from about 400 stores across the UK and has an annual turnover of £1.2 billion. It has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to oversee the administration process.

In an open letter to staff this morning, Wilko chief executive Mark Jackson said: “We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that with regret, we’ve no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration.

“I’d like to take this opportunity on behalf of the directors and the Wilkinson family to thank all of our customers and our hardworking team members across our stores, logistics and support centre who remained loyal to Wilko.”

The troubled retailer suspended home deliveries yesterday, and administrators will now seek out potential buyers for the firm’s store estate and its brand.

Last week it filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators, which provided the company with 10 working days to find a buyer.

The GMB union said the firm’s collapse was “entirely avoidable”. National officer Nadine Houghton told the BBC: “GMB has been told time and time again how warnings were made that Wilko was in a prime position to capitalise on the growing bargain retailer market, but simply failed to grasp this opportunity.”

