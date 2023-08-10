Collective redundancyRetailInsolvencyLatest NewsRedundancy

Jobs at risk as Wilko goes into administration

by Ashleigh Webber
Wilko has gone into administration, putting 12,000 jobs at risk. after rescue talks failed to secure a buyer for the high street retailer.

The retailer, which sells everything from hardware goods, cleaning products and pick and mix, trades from about 400 stores across the UK and has an annual turnover of £1.2 billion. It has appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to oversee the administration process.

Bearers of bad news: what HR needs to know about insolvency

Employer insolvency: What lessons can be learned from Jaeger’s woes?

In an open letter to staff this morning, Wilko chief executive Mark Jackson said: “We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that with regret, we’ve no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration.

“I’d like to take this opportunity on behalf of the directors and the Wilkinson family to thank all of our customers and our hardworking team members across our stores, logistics and support centre who remained loyal to Wilko.”

The troubled retailer suspended home deliveries yesterday, and administrators will now seek out potential buyers for the firm’s store estate and its brand.

Last week it filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators, which provided the company with 10 working days to find a buyer.

The GMB union said the firm’s collapse was “entirely avoidable”. National officer Nadine Houghton told the BBC: “GMB has been told time and time again how warnings were made that Wilko was in a prime position to capitalise on the growing bargain retailer market, but simply failed to grasp this opportunity.”

 

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

