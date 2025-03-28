Gen X storing up health problems by failing to exercise

Workers in their forties and fifties are becoming less likely to do regular exercise, so potentially storing up health problems for the future, research has suggested.

The survey of ‘Gen X’ workers (so those born from the mid-1960s through to the early 1980s) from health benefits provider Epassi UK has shown what it is calling a “worrying” drop off in the number of people from this age demographic doing regular exercise.

The survey of take-up of its gym membership scheme GymFlex found that, while the total numbers using it have risen, the percentage of this demographic in terms of overall membership has been on a significant downward trend 2020.

Five years ago, Gen X accounted for almost a third of all members using the benefit. By the end of 2024, this had fallen to less than a quarter, Epassi UK said. Time pressures, including having to juggle work with caring responsibilities, could likely be a key factor behind this, it added.

Gen X are the second largest generation in the UK, consisting of some 14 million people, or around a third of the UK workforce, many of them now in senior and leadership positions.

Therefore, keeping this generation fit, healthy and energised to work to their full potential is vital for UK plc, Epassi UK argued. This decline in physical activity was particularly worrying for women in this age group, it also highlighted.

Regular exercise is especially important for women as they enter the perimenopause and menopause, which usually happens from the mid-30s onwards. This is because hormonal changes can cause a significant decline in skeletal muscle mass, which can lead to mobility issues.

Resistance training, such as lifting weights in the gym, has been shown to effectively counteract this issue, ensuring women can enjoy healthier lives for longer, the research argued.

Epassi UK has also highlighted research by Just Group that has pointed to 49% of this demographic admitting to doing fewer than two hours exercise per week and 47% rarely consulting anybody about their health.

In addition, more than a third 34% said they had a long-term physical or mental health condition, with the majority also conceding this affected their ability to carry out day-to-day activities.

Epassi UK CEO James Shillaker said: “Our figures reveal a concerning reduction in the percentage of Gen X membership compared to overall numbers over a relatively short period of time. We know how important regular exercise is for maintaining not just physical but mental health and gym membership is one of the best ways to ensure this happens.

“These figures suggest Gen X, often referred to as the ‘squeezed generation’, as they are most likely to have caring responsibilities for both children and elderly parents, are finding it hard to find the time to exercise. With so many senior leaders falling into this age category, its vital that they lead by example, not only ensuring they make exercise accessible for everyone in their workforce but also carving out time to look after their own physical health too,” said Shillaker.

