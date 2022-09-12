Health professions pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

Workplace health, health and safety, nursing and occupational health bodies have all paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II following the announcement of her death last week.

In a lengthy tribute, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) pointed out that its relationship with the Queen could be traced back to 1949 when the then Princess Elizabeth visited a road safety training centre at RoSPA House in London.

After ascending to the throne, and following the lead of her father George VI, she became RoSPA’s Royal Patron.

“We were deeply honoured to receive a yearly letter from the Queen, starting from RoSPA’s 80th anniversary in 1996, which soon after became the highlight of our annual report,” the society said.

“For over 70 years, Her Majesty was a constant presence, a devoted guardian and an emblem of Britain. As we close this new Elizabethan era, she will be sorely missed among her subjects but her memory and life’s work will be immortalised by her words and our actions. We will continue our mission through our words and actions too,” it added.

Royal charter

Louise Hosking, president of the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) said it was “deeply saddened” to learn of the death of the Queen.

“In 2002, she granted IOSH a Royal Charter to pursue our charitable vision of a safe and healthy world of work for everyone and her 70-year reign has seen significant advances in workplace health and safety standards,” Hosking added.

Dr Shriti Pattani, president of SOM (the Society of Occupational Medicine), said the profession was “greatly saddened” at the death of Her Majesty.

“We recognise her strong sense of duty and unstinting support to public service and charitable causes. This is a time of great sadness for our members in the UK and all over the world. She will be greatly missed and we send our deepest condolences to King Charles, the Royal Family and the Royal Household,” said Dr Pattani.

Nursing and Midwifery Council chief executive Andrea Sutcliffe said: “As the longest reigning monarch in British history, there are generations of people who have never known life without Queen Elizabeth II. That’s why people around the world will be mourning her loss, including many of our NMC colleagues and the professionals on our register. We offer our sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth’s family at this difficult time.”

Nursing patron

Royal College of Nursing chief executive and general secretary Pat Cullen said: “I would like to express my deepest condolences and great sadness at the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. We have lost a dedicated Queen and Royal Patron. She will be missed by nursing staff across the UK.

“As Princess Elizabeth, the Queen became President of the Student Nurses’ Association in 1944 and opened a new RCN library in 1945.

“Following her coronation in 1953, she became a full patron of the RCN and continued to support the college, officially opening the new headquarters of the RCN Scotland Board in Edinburgh in 1994.

“During her reign the Queen visited nursing staff in hospitals and in the community, taking the time to speak to them and to listen to their experiences,” Pat added. “She saw nursing evolve from World War Two and the Blitz to the dynamic and modern profession it is today,” said Cullen.

Out of respect, the RCN said it would now postpone the launch of its strike ballot, she added, which had been due to open this week. Campaigning will also pause until further notice.

William Roberts, chief executive of the Royal Society for Public Health, said: “The Royal Society for Public Health is saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. As patron of our organisation, she was a great supporter of our work over the years. We pass on our condolences to her family at this difficult time.”

The British Medical Association also paid tribute The Queen. BMA Council chair Professor Philip Banfield said: “The BMA offers its deepest and most sincere condolences to the Royal Family on the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

“Many will not have known life without Her Majesty as our Head of State, and during her 70-year reign she was a dedicated public servant and much respected figure.

“During her stewardship of her nation there has been substantial social and political change around the world. Her role in this will never be forgotten,” he added.

Peter McGettrick, chairman of British Safety Council, said: “The staff and leadership at British Safety Council are saddened by news that Queen Elizabeth II has died, and our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time.

“As the longest-reigning British monarch, Queen Elizabeth served our country during a period of immense change, both here and around the world, and always acted as a steadying and constant presence. She will be missed in Britain, the Commonwealth and more widely around the globe.”