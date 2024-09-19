Why is DEI reporting so hard? Lessons Learned

With mounting interest from almost every stakeholder, HR teams are under pressure to deliver on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) metrics. DEI reporting significantly impacts attraction and retention of talent, with more than 3 out of 4 job seekers noting it as an important factor when evaluating companies and job offers. From pay gap statistics to demonstrating how a business supports social mobility or their LGBTQ+ community, this type of reporting is really meaningful to people. This article, by Jenny Winspear from MyAnova, explores some of the challenges and provides lessons learned so you can avoid making the common mistakes.

No easy feat

Getting meaningful DEI data is no easy feat. The process of DEI reporting is often manual and before even starting the analysis, the data has to be collected, standardised, and put in the right format to use. There is then a web of excel spreadsheets, a need to understand calculations that rival an A-Level maths exam, the hope that applying some industry research or benchmarks might help, then days of writing commentary that tries to simplify the data for the everyday reader. Layer this with legislation differences across the world, business context, data protection requirements, and different mandatory reporting timelines, and the person responsible ends up with a lot of specialist knowledge.

Lesson 1: Create a dedicated resource to do the reporting – this is not a side of the desk project. Be mindful that it can be a steep learning curve for someone who has never done it before, and they will be on a journey as much as the organisation is.

Low trust and high sensitivity

Employees are increasingly aware of how their information is used and are rightfully concerned about its fate. People can therefore be hesitant to share their information, creating a challenge to obtain and manage sensitive data while respecting and protecting individual privacy. It is typical to encounter strong views about how questions are asked (for example ‘how gender is defined’), and there is a delicate balance between projecting minority groups and not polarising a larger population. Targets or quotas can therefore also be very divisive.

Lesson 2: Communication and messaging are essential to this process. Take the time to get it right and bring the organisation along on the journey. Test questions out with a pilot group. Help educate and inform the whole workforce on what/why/when/how the data is being used with easy-to-understand statements. Focus on inclusivity rather than targets.

The weight of meaningful data

The data we gather is not just numbers and percentages; it represents real people with real concerns. Understanding and addressing these concerns is critical to maintaining a positive organisational culture and ensuring that data is handled with the respect it deserves. There is a fear to getting the data in the first place because “what if it makes the organisation look bad?” There is a fear to publishing the data or sharing information with others in case it is criticised. There is a fear that once you start, you can’t stop, and “what if it gets worse?” However, the only way to evidence the business truly cares about DEI and is seeking to improve, is to start reporting. It adds so much value and is worth spending time on as it is the pathway to a more inclusive and productive organisation.

Lesson 3: Make sure the action plan is realistic and timely and don’t try to do it all. Pick your top three to five (depending on the maturity of your business) and really focus on getting those right. Communicate why they were selected. Tie actions into performance metrics for those responsible e.g. board member bonus is tied to hours spent mentoring women. Put aside the fear and just start!

The Payoff

Despite its challenges, it is so worth doing DEI reporting. The data gives way to data driven decision making, allowing businesses to create meaningful action plans and targeted focus for positive change. Mandatory reporting requirements for DEI matters are only getting more extensive as people demand transparency and equality (see Labour’s plans for Race and Disability reporting) and it is an essential way to remain competitive in the war for talent. Diverse and inclusive organisations tap into talent and skills that may otherwise be overlooked which boosts the economy and productivity. The benefits are vast and if you don’t believe us, dive into some more of our content below!

