Use National Work Life Week to start talking more about wellbeing at work

Kerri Haseman, Head of Client Relations at Bright Horizons is urging employers to showcase their flexible working practices and policies during National Work Life Week, which is being held between 7 – 11 October.

Research we conducted earlier this year among employees found a nationwide dip in perceived employer support – alongside mounting pressure on working parents. Our message to UK businesses is it’s more important than ever to listen to the needs of your employees and make sure your benefits reflect these needs and that employees understand how to access them.

The domino effect

UK businesses have weathered tough times recently, with productivity sometimes prioritised over wellbeing. This has had a profound impact on employees.

Our most recent Modern Families Index, which surveys over 3,000 UK working parents, found parents are under increased strain. They’re also feeling a drop in the support offered by employers, and as a result are more likely to seek new jobs to better manage their work and family life.

A series of events

This year, National Work Life Week is set to explore the true impact of flexible working on people’s lives – from improved relationships and wellbeing to their ability to care for loved ones. It serves as the perfect reminder for businesses to keep their efforts focused on employee wellbeing.

It’s time for businesses to get back on track and continue to push the progress of working conditions and benefits. This National Work Life Week, we are calling upon them to refocus their efforts to help employees achieve a better work-life balance.

Far reaching consequences

Our research also shines a light on the sectors most at risk of losing talent – those working in banking and finance, technology, healthcare, and NHS roles pose a greater flight risk and are actively seeking new jobs in the next 12 months.

Women also show increased likelihood to vote with their feet. Mothers in tech roles are 55% more likely to look for new employment than the wider population.

The key challenges

Breakdowns in care continue to be an issue. Over three quarters (76%) of working parents in the legal sector and 80% in finance needed to take days off for last-minute childcare in the last year.

Alongside high-pressure careers, greater numbers of employees in law and finance are part of the ‘sandwich generation’, caring for children and ageing parents simultaneously. Over half of parents in a legal firm role (53%) declared adult caring responsibilities, compared to 36% of respondents overall.

The solution

These findings highlight how working parents and carers need support from their employers now more than ever.

At Bright Horizons, we work with over 400 forward-thinking UK organisations who provide family-inclusive benefits to their workforce.

Here are our five top recommendations for employers looking to avoid talent loss and better support employees facing growing pressure:

Support flexible working needs – Flexibility is the most requested enabler to allow a workplace presence, according to our Modern Families Index. This year, we’ve seen flexible working requests become a day-one right when the Employment Relations Act came into force. Flexible working is not just a perk – for many, it’s essential. Enable return-to-office – After flexibility, the most requested enablers for office attendance include help with childcare (28%), school holiday cover (18%) and even pet care (9%). Access to Back-Up Care, together with workplace nurseries covers all of these. Make your benefits visible – Making your family-friendly benefits inclusive and visible is key. Needs vary across life stages and family types and having benefits to help specific groups is critical, so signpost the resources you provide from the recruitment stage and stand out from competitors. Support career progression – Family support enables existing employees to develop in their roles. 8 in 10 (80%) in healthcare or NHS roles and 81% in tech carefully consider their childcare options before accepting a promotion or new job (78% in the overall survey). Focus on pivotal moments – All careers have ‘rethink’ moments, such as parental leave or becoming a carer. Coaching individuals and managers through these events really matters, defining your employee’s employment experience and increasing their loyalty.

Further support