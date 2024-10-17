Reasonable adjustmentsLatest NewsDisabilityLabour marketRecruitment & retention

Working well together: health and disability in recruitment (online masterclass)

by Rob Moss
Personnel Today Masterclass logoTuesday 12 November 2024, 2:00pm GMT

As the government endeavours to support more people with disabilities and health conditions into work, employers face a changing landscape to attract the talent they need.

This Personnel Today masterclass, the first of three in association with Make UK, focuses on health and disability in the context of talent acquisition.

Personnel Today, in association with Make UK, is hosting a series of “Working well together” 30-minute masterclasses focusing on three areas:

•  Health and disability in recruitment
•  Creating a workplace free from sexual harassment
•  Supporting neurodivergent employees

With increasing numbers of working-age people living with a disability, now is a good time for employers to think about whether their recruitment processes are fit for purpose.

With proposed changes to employment law and skills shortages in all sectors of the economy, this webinar explores your legal obligations to applicants with disabilities and health conditions.

Register now to discover practical ways of improving your recruitment and onboarding processes, to help you recruit the workforce you need, safely and fairly.

Personnel Today editor Rob Moss is joined by Charlotte Hagestadt, solicitor and principal legal adviser at Make UK, and Chris Newson, the group’s environment, health and safety director, to examine the challenges and opportunities when hiring people with health conditions.

This 30-minute online masterclass comprises a presentation and discussion together with an opportunity for the audience to ask questions.

About our speakers

Chris NewsonChris Newson is Make UK’s environment, health & safety director and leads its mission to promote and improve health, safety, and environmental management in individuals and organisations across the UK. Chris has nearly 20 years’ experience delivering training and health and safety consultancy. Prior to working for Make UK, Chris was quality, health, safety and environmental manager at Alstom Power.

Charlotte HagestadtCharlotte Hagestadt is a solicitor and principal legal adviser at Make UK. As part of the professional support team, Charlotte uses her extensive experience to assist Make UK’s team of advisers on all aspects of employment law, and is also involved in representing the interests of Make UK’s subscribers to government on various employment law issues.

 

 

 

Rob Moss is a business journalist with more than 25 years' experience. He has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor of the award-winning website. Rob specialises in labour market economics, gender diversity and family-friendly working. He has hosted hundreds of webinar and podcasts. Before writing about HR and employment he ran news and feature desks on publications serving the global optical and eyewear market, the UK electrical industry, and energy markets in Asia and the Middle East.

