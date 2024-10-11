Personnel TodayFit for WorkNHSReturn to work and rehabilitationSickness absence management

Long NHS waits hampering employee return to work

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Nearly 60% of employees say they have struggled with getting access to NHS services, a survey has found
Image: Shutterstock
Nearly 60% of employees say they have struggled with getting access to NHS services, a survey has found
Image: Shutterstock

Long NHS waiting times are having a profound financial impact on UK businesses as employees end up stuck at home waiting for treatment, a poll has argued.

The survey by healthcare provider HCML found that nearly 60% of employees say they have struggled with getting access to NHS services.

More than half (56%) also struggled with availability and waiting times, while a fifth (20%) said they were unable to get time off work to attend appointments or access necessary support.

NHS waits

One in three missing work because of NHS waits

Greater use of private hospitals has ‘limited’ impact on NHS waits

NHS waits hit another record, increasing the concern for OH

The survey of more than 500 employees and 200 employers also found that nearly half of the employers polled (47%) said access to private healthcare was one of the top health and wellbeing priorities for their employees.

However, there was a disconnect here between what employers’ think is important when it comes to health and wellbeing and what employees have access to. Against the half of employers, just over a third employees (37%) said having access to private healthcare was important.

This showed that, while employers are keen to support their employees with healthcare options, they are perhaps hitting the mark when it comes to specific solutions, argued HCML.

Only 31% of the employees polled said they accessed health and wellbeing services provided by their employer, yet 52% said they felt they need more support from their employer to improve their health and wellbeing.

In addition, 9% of employees were unsure how and where to access health and wellbeing support services. Employers therefore needed to find alternative approaches to enable employees to access the support they need, said HCML.

Pamela Gellatly, strategic development director at HCML, said: “When it comes to employee health and wellbeing, employers have a duty of care to provide support for their workforce. This means having the right initiatives in place, providing clear solutions and putting signposts in place to help employees access the right support when it is needed. With a struggling NHS and long waiting lists, it is not easy to access treatment.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

 

Nic Paton is consultant editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Call for national workplace mental health strategy

CPD: Understanding non-disclosure of women’s health in mid-to-later...

Consultation opens on expanding CDC pensions

Cover conundrum: How to avoid a post-holidays workplace...

Mental health: Call for OH ‘hub’, as one...

Four out of five tradespeople suffering from mental...

NHS reform will mean employers need to rethink...

UK unemployment falls to 4.1%

SOM guide emphasises value of OH support after...

Cost-of-living crisis ‘devastating’ for people with mental ill...