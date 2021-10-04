IKEA staff found hidden camera in toilet

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.IKEA has removed hidden security cameras from a warehouse in Peterborough after an employee spotted one between the panels of a suspended ceiling in a company toilet. The employee entered the bathroom and saw a small red light when the main lights were switched off. Having reported it, it emerged there was a hidden camera. A number of other cameras were found in similar spots in men’s and ladies’ toilets. IKEA admitted the cameras had been in place since 2015 but did not say when they were last used. In a statement to Cambridgeshire Live, IKEA said: "Peterborough distribution centre is a large warehouse facility where forklift trucks and HGVs are in regular operation. "In support of our health and safety policy, we have a drugs testing policy in place as per industry standards.
