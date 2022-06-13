Lack of disability support for long Covid causing financial hardship

Some NHS doctors and staff with long Covid are being forced to sell their homes after being denied financial support by the government, while teachers are also increasingly being affected by the debilitating post-viral condition, it has been reported.

A report in The Guardian newspaper has revealed healthcare staff have told it that, despite being left with serious impairments as a result of long Covid, they have been turned down for personal independence payment (PIP), the non means-tested benefit that is designed to help people with the extra living costs because of a chronic illness or disability.

One respiratory consultant said they had been refused PIP despite reporting to the Department for Work and Pensions that they had urinary incontinence, were unable to be on their feet for more than five to 10 minutes without a rest, and had difficulties preparing food, eating, washing, dressing or engaging with people face to face, among other problems.

Another had their claim for disability support rejected because they were able to drive a car, even though this was an automatic with additional assistive features, bought after long Covid had left them unable to drive their manual vehicle.

Despite acknowledging the doctor required help with preparing food, washing and going to the toilet, the DWP assessor had concluded they did not meet the requirements for PIP.

In written evidence to a Parliamentary inquiry into the quality of PIP assessments, the Long Covid Support charity has labelled the process “unfit for purpose” and called for it to be overhauled to reflect the breadth and complexity of the condition’s symptoms, the newspaper added.

The revelations follow a survey last month by the health workers’ union Unison that concluded NHS staff with long Covid were reporting feeling pressured into returning to work before they’re fully recovered for fear of losing their jobs.

Teachers with long Covid

Separately, education secretary Nadhim Zahawi has reported asked officials to draw up new guidance on long Covid for schools, as cases continue to rise among teachers and support staff.

According to the education newspaper Tes, the request has come as Department for Education research has suggested that more than a third of secondary schools are reporting workforce challenges because of long Covid.

Teaching unions are due to call for staff who have been medically diagnosed with long Covid to be given up to 12 months of full-paid leave.

Julie McCulloch, director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders, told Tes any guidance needed to come “as soon as possible” as school staff and leaders are “experiencing the impact of long Covid right now”.