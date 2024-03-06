CoronavirusNHSLatest NewsLong CovidHealth and safety

Health workers take long Covid claim to High Court

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

A group of health workers with long Covid who believe they caught the virus at work are taking their claim for compensation to the High Court today (6 March).

The workers, spread across England and Wales, are suing the NHS and the individual health trusts they were employed by, claiming they were not properly protected from Covid-19 at the height of the pandemic.

Some say they have been left with life-changing disabilities and are likely to lose income, after they were not provided with adequate PPE such as gloves, eye protection gowns or aprons.

Long Covid

Covid-related illnesses still not recognised as occupational diseases

Long Covid can lead to multiple organ damage – study

Line manager support key to long Covid return to work

They were given face masks in line with national guidance, but claim they should have been given masks that block droplets from patients’ coughs and sneezes.

The Office for National Statistics has estimated 1.9 million people are suffering with long Covid.

Organisations including the TUC, the British Medical Association and the Royal College of Nursing have called for it to be recognised as an occupational disease for health and social care workers.

One nurse, Rachel Hext, who worked at a small community hospital in Devon, told the BBC she now suffers from persistent symptoms including brain fog, extreme fatigue, nerve damage and deafness in one ear after catching Covid-19 at work.

She said: “It’s devastating. I live an existence rather than a life. It prevents me doing so much of what I want to do. And it’s been four years.

“I had 30 years of working life ahead of me. And now I don’t…I’m really sad that it’s come to this.”

Another health worker, Peter Easton who worked in emergency theatres in Cardiff, said: “Now, I get up, take the kids to school. I come home and I sit on the chair with a heated blanket because that helps my legs. Another thing is, I can’t deal with the cold.

“That’s it. That is my life. I’ve tried going back to work. I just can’t.”

Personal injury solicitor Kevin Digby from QA Solicitors, who is representing around 60 claimants in the case, said the health workers had been “abandoned”.

“Now, they can take it to court and hope that they can get some compensation for the injuries that they’ve suffered,” he told the BBC.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We have always said there are lessons to be learnt from the pandemic. We will consider all recommendations made to the department in full.”

HR opportunities in Healthcare on Personnel Today


Browse more HR opportunities in healthcare

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Who is on strike and when?

NHS consultants to vote on improved pay offer

Northern Ireland health unions to vote on pay...

Ambulance services told to address workplace culture issues

Call for emergency action to stem fall in...

Record proportion of international NHS workers

Culture review launched at nursing regulator

Five-day junior doctors strike announced

Immigration health surcharge rise ‘robs Peter to pay...

Minimum service levels in hospitals