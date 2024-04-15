Anger over cuts to NHS secondary care mental health support

NHS England is set to withdraw funding for secondary care staff to access mental health services provided by NHS Practitioner Health – a move that would leave workers ‘high and dry’, say health bodies.

NHS Practitioner Health, a free mental health and addiction service for health and care professionals, confirmed that it would no longer be able to accept secondary care staff – such as specialist doctors or nurses – for treatment.

It said that it would continue to treat all secondary care staff who are already registered with the service and will “work through how new requests received from Monday [15 April 2024] may be managed whilst the review is completed and any alternative service put in place”.

It added that the NHS was reviewing the mental health support it offered staff across all groups to consider “long term sustainable options”.

Funding for primary care staff – such as GPs or practice nurses – to access mental health support through NHS Practitioner Health has been extended for 12 months to 31 March 2025.

An NHS spokesperson said: “Staff wellbeing is a really important part of the NHS Long Term Workforce Plan and we know we need to do more to support our workforce.

“Practitioner Health will remain available for all primary care staff, and it will continue to support all existing patients – discussions are ongoing with the provider about future contracts.

“Any other NHS staff will be signposted to alternative sources of support, including their GP, occupational health departments, which are available in all Trusts as well as employee assistance programmes.”

Investment in NHS mental health hubs for staff, social workers and social care staff has also been cut, with many having closed.

The British Psychological Society’s president-elect, Dr Roman Raczka, said the decision would leave staff struggling with their mental health “high and dry”.

“At a time when mental health support for NHS staff is needed now more than ever, the further removal of funding for a service providing vital help for staff is a deeply concerning step backwards,” he said.

“The removal of national ringfenced funding for the hubs has already created a postcode lottery for staff needing to access mental health support, and this decision will only exacerbate this issue, potentially leaving swathes of secondary care staff unable to access help from NHS Practitioner Health or their local hub.

This is a short-sighted financial decision with potentially harmful consequences for both doctors and their patients,” –Dr Latifa Patel, BMA

“The extension of funding for NHS Practitioners support for primary care doctors is welcome, but the NHS cannot afford to lose this important support for secondary care doctors.”

Dr Latifa Patel, workforce lead at the British Medical Association, said: “Doctors are more burnt-out and under pressure than ever before and now is not the time to cut mental health support. With the recent cutting of NHS staff and wellbeing hubs, doctors already have fewer and fewer places to turn to. This is a short-sighted financial decision with potentially harmful consequences for both doctors and their patients.

“NHSE’s commitment at the weekend to ‘ensuring all NHS staff receive the mental health support they need’ is welcome but insufficient. We need to have assurances that its review of services will lead to equal or better provision of mental health support in the future. More urgently, we call for a pause in the decision to end funding so doctors are not left without support while the review is carried out.”

Dr Rob Hendry, medical director at the Medical Protection Society, said it would write to NHS England to urge it to let secondary care staff access the service at least while the review was ongoing.

“While we recognise the need for a review into the provision of mental health support for NHS staff, the decision to halt new NHS Practitioner Health registrations for secondary care staff is extremely concerning, and the strength of feeling on this across the healthcare community is clear to see,” he said.

“In our role advising and supporting members with medicolegal matters, such as GMC investigations and disciplinaries, we regularly refer those who are particularly vulnerable or distressed to NHS Practitioner Health. We see first-hand how their commitment and insight can de-escalate mental health concerns, and help to keep these healthcare professionals in work, caring for patients.”

HR opportunities in Healthcare on Personnel Today



Browse more HR opportunities in healthcare