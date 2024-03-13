Charity calls for action to prevent more silicosis cases

The UK is seeing its first confirmed cases of silicosis, an incurable lung disease, with a health and safety charity calling for immediate action to help prevent more workers from developing it.

Silicosis is caused when when tiny crystalline particles of silica, a mineral found in stone, are inhaled during cutting, breaking and grinding – often during the manufacture and finishing of engineered stone worktops such as quartz worktops popular in kitchen refurbishment.

According to the British Occupational Hygiene Society (BOHS), which is calling for more protection for workers, the use of engineered stone has risen in recent years. Although it is largely imported, it is often finished in the UK.

Australia has decided to ban engineered stone worktops from July this year, while the health and safety regulator in the United States has stepped up its inspections of engineered stone installation and fabrication industries.

BOHS claims there have been at least three confirmed cases of silicosis in the UK, but the Health and Safety Executive has not yet considered restricting its use.

In response to a question in the House of Lords in January, work and pensions minister Lord Leckie said: “The Control of Substances Hazardous to Health Regulations already require employers to put in place measures to prevent workers being exposed to respirable crystalline silica. This includes adequate controls ensuring compliance with the workplace exposure limit and health surveillance identifying potential ill health. HSE keeps requirements for reporting occupational diseases under review and is not currently making silicosis reportable.”

Labour peer Lord Campbell-Savours added: “Engineered stone is primarily quartz; if cut wet, there is little problem but, if cut dry, it can lead to dust and lung problems and may well require further regulation. This is a problem primarily in Europe, as there is now very little dry-cut activity in the United Kingdom.”

BOHS president Alex Wilson said there are likely to be more cases of silicosis that have not been detected or reported.

“Accurate diagnosis of silicosis is difficult and it can easily mistaken for a more common complaint, sarcoidosis, for example,” he said.

“It’s an old problem in a new and nasty guise. Like so many occupational diseases, it is really quite easy to prevent, but impossible to cure. It’s vital that anyone potentially being exposed in the engineered stone industry has access to appropriate medical surveillance, but more importantly, it’s vital that proper dust controls are used at all times. Anyone who isn’t sure if their controls are good enough needs to get expert advice from an occupational hygienist.”

BOHS chief executive Professor Kevin Bampton said: “The Society has provided feedback to the Health and Safety Executive on areas where current guidance provided by the regulator might be further strengthened to ensure that industry provides effective controls and maintains vigilance. It also supports the work of an All-Party Parliamentary Group which is considering effective legislative and policy means to protect workers.

“Calls for a ban are not going to save lives, but education, proper workplace controls and awareness of the risks will.”

BOHS has produced resources to help employers control risks to occupational lung disease via its Breathe Freely campaign.