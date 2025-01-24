Two-step testing enabling more train drivers to work with colour blindness

An initiative between the Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB) and train drivers’ union ASLEF is enabling more people with colour blindness to work as train drivers

Being able to see and distinguish colours is, naturally, an important requirement for safety-critical roles on the railway, with the ‘Ishihara test’ commonly used to check for colour vision deficiency.

The test works by presenting a series of coloured plates with numbers or patterns hidden within a field of dots and identifies colour-deficient vision but not the degree of colour vision loss. This means people with minor colour vision loss could fail the test even though they are able to safely perform the role.

ASLEF asked the RSSB to research colour vision testing, as the union was concerned some drivers were being removed from duties after failing the Ishihara test on a minor colour vision deficiency that did not in fact affect their ability safely to perform their role.

The RSSB’s research identified a new two-step approach to colour vision assessment. The Ishihara test remains the primary screening test, with 100% correct answers needed to pass.

However, now, any applicants who fail can take a more detailed ‘Colour Assessment and Diagnosis’ test to determine the specific degree of their colour vision deficiency.

The RSSB’s analysis showed this new approach could allow nearly half (47%) of people currently failing the Ishihara test to be assessed as safe to perform the role.

Luisa Moisio, RSSB’s director of research, said: “For years, people with minor colour blindness have not been able to work in safety-critical jobs on the railway. This could be discriminatory, breaching equality law, by preventing capable people from being considered for employment.

“Our research has identified a more thorough testing process to establish if someone with colour blindness can safely perform a role. We are now changing medical standards to implement this new fairer testing system, giving more people an opportunity to join the railway family,” Moisio added.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of ASLEF, said: “We’re extremely pleased with the successful outcome of the work of the RSSB, which we initiated and subsequently worked with the RSSB to deliver. This will give a greater opportunity for those currently excluded from driving trains to achieve their ambitions.”

Finally, the findings of this research have informed changes to the rail industry standard RIS-3789-TOM. The revised standard will be published in March 2025, the RSSB said.