Stroke risk fears as 1.5 million now have atrial fibrillation

The number of people diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (AF) has passed 1.5 million for the first time, putting them at greater risk of stroke, with hundreds of thousands more unaware they have the condition, according to new figures.

There has been a 50% increase in AF diagnoses since 2013, the figures from the British Heart Foundation (BHF) have also found. One in 45 people in the UK is now estimated to be living with the heart rhythm condition.

Someone with atrial fibrillation is five times more likely to have a potentially fatal or life-changing stroke, the BHF has said. AF is the most common form of abnormal heart rhythm and is believed to contribute to one in five strokes.

One factor behind the increase could be the Covid-19 pandemic, with some studies suggesting a link between the virus and increased risk of AF, especially for those who have been hospitalised with a severe infection.

However, the BHF has also linked the increase simply to better diagnosis and awareness of the condition as much as increased prevalence.

Nevertheless, the charity has warned that there are at least another 270,000 people in the UK who remain undiagnosed and unaware they may be at greater risk of stroke and other health complications.

The BHF has said further research is needed to find new ways to identify people who are at risk of atrial fibrillation so they can be diagnosed earlier.

The most common symptoms of atrial fibrillation are palpitations, breathlessness, and dizziness. However, many people do not experience any symptoms meaning that they are unaware of the condition and treatments, as well as their increased risk of stroke. AF can also be intermittent, increasing the challenge of identifying those who have it.

BHF medical director, Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, said: “These figures show a quite astonishing rise in the number of people diagnosed with atrial fibrillation.

“Research has helped us understand the links between atrial fibrillation and stroke and that has spurred the efforts we have seen in recent years to identify people with this potentially dangerous heart rhythm.

“What remains troubling is the sheer number of people who are undiagnosed and unaware that they are living with a heightened risk of stroke. Finding people with this hidden threat must remain a priority,” he added.