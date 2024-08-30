Weekend lie-in good for heart health – research

Having a lie-in this weekend could actually be good for your heart health, new research has suggested.

Catching up on sleep at the weekend can cut the risk of heart disease by up to 20%, according to research presented at the European Society of Cardiology’s congress in London.

It’s long been known there’s a link between getting too little sleep and risk of heart disease and stroke. Yet, at the same time, there can also often be an argument that having long lie-ins at the weekend can disrupt your sleep patterns for the rest of the week and so it is better to be consistent with your getting-up times.

Now, researchers have suggested that weekend lie-ins could help to make up for the impact of a lack of sleep during the week and therefore be good for your heart health.

They found that those who got the most ‘catch-up’ sleep have a lower risk of developing heart disease than those who remained sleep deprived.

Using data from nearly 91,000 people involved in the UK Biobank study, researchers split participants into four groups, from those who got the least compensatory (‘catch up’) sleep to those who got the most. Participants were considered sleep deprived if they reported fewer than seven hours sleep every night.

Over the following 14 years, participants in the group that got the most compensatory sleep were 19% less likely to develop heart disease than those with the least.

In the group who got less than seven hours sleep every day (in other words, they were sleep deprived every day), those who got the most compensatory sleep had a 20% lower risk of developing heart disease than those who got the least.

James Leiper, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation, said: “Lots of us don’t get enough sleep due to work or family commitments, and while a weekend lie-in is no replacement for a regular good night’s rest, this large study suggests that it might help reduce risk of heart disease.

“We know that lack of sleep can affect our overall wellbeing, and this research is an important reminder of how important it is to try get at least seven hours sleep every night.

“We look forward to future studies to better understand how sleep patterns can impact the heart and how we can adapt modern lifestyles to help improve our health,” Leiper added.