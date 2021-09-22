Supporting stroke survivors returning to the workplace

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Supporting employees back into work following a stroke can be both complex and challenging. A supportive and collaborative approach is likely to be key to identifying what reasonable adjustments can be made. Importantly, the leadership that occupational health can provide will be invaluable, argues Laura Barlow. Strokes are very common, with one in six people suffering a stroke in their lifetime. Around 100,000 people have strokes in the UK each year, and the incidence of stroke in the working population is increasing, with around 25% occurring in people of working age, and almost half of those (12%) in people under age 45. Stroke can cause a number of significant long-lasting problems for survivors, including physical disability, cognitive problems, issues with communication, fatigue, and difficulty managing emotions. Although stroke has devastating effects for some individuals, many stroke survivors are able to return to work and can make a valuable contribution in doing so.
Laura Barlow is an associate solicitor in the adult brain injury team at Bolt Burdon Kemp